Everyday explained: Why do clothes smell musty after drying indoors?

Ever wondered why your clothes automatically develop a musty smell when dried indoors? There is an actual reason behind it. You are not imagining the odour, and it does not necessarily mean that your clothes have not been washed properly. There are many factors that result in the weird smell. For today's edition of Everyday Explained, we decode why this happens and how you can prevent it.

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Why do clothes stink when dried indoors? According to a Japanese 2012 study published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology, indoor-dried laundry can develop an acidic or sweaty smell due to microorganisms that survive the washing and drying process.

You may assume that your home itself smells musty, but the odour may actually be coming from bacteria still lingering in the fabric.

The researchers identified Morazella osloensis as one of the major microorganisms linked with this smell. These are frequently found in socks, pillowcases, shirts, T-shirt. This is why they can remain on fabric for a long time, even after the clothes are washed and dried.