Everyday Explained: What are the black spots on onions, and can you eat them?

You may notice black spots on onions and wonder whether they are dirt or mould. Sometimes, even after you try to scrub them clean, the spots remain. So, what exactly are they? Are the onions safe to clean and use, or could they be dangerous to consume? In today's edition of Everyday Explained, we explore what causes these black spots and whether these onions should be eaten or discarded.



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Firstly, let us check what mould is. As per the USDA, moulds are microscopic fungi that live on plant or animal matter. So, the ones that you see on onions, the spots that stay despite trying to scrub them clean, are moulds.

They are made up of thread-like structures and produce spores that can travel through air, water, or insects. These spores also give mould its visible colour, which may appear as the black coating you notice on an onion.

What appears on the surface may only be one part of the growth. Sometimes, the mould sprouts thin, root-like threads that can go deep into the food and sometimes may be hard to detect with the naked eye. So, your hack of chopping the part away won't work.