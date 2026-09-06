Everyday Explained: What are the black spots on onions, and can you eat them?
Know why onions develop the black spots. What are these black spots? And should you eat them?
You may notice black spots on onions and wonder whether they are dirt or mould. Sometimes, even after you try to scrub them clean, the spots remain. So, what exactly are they? Are the onions safe to clean and use, or could they be dangerous to consume? In today's edition of Everyday Explained, we explore what causes these black spots and whether these onions should be eaten or discarded.
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What are moulds?
The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA) discussed mould on food.
Firstly, let us check what mould is. As per the USDA, moulds are microscopic fungi that live on plant or animal matter. So, the ones that you see on onions, the spots that stay despite trying to scrub them clean, are moulds.
They are made up of thread-like structures and produce spores that can travel through air, water, or insects. These spores also give mould its visible colour, which may appear as the black coating you notice on an onion.
What appears on the surface may only be one part of the growth. Sometimes, the mould sprouts thin, root-like threads that can go deep into the food and sometimes may be hard to detect with the naked eye. So, your hack of chopping the part away won't work.
Is mould on food dangerous?
The USDA cautioned that if mould growth is extensive and widespread, it is best to discard the onion instead of trying to scrub it clean and consume it.
Most importantly, do not sniff an onion covered in mould, as inhaling the spores may cause respiratory problems. You should also clean the storage area where the onion was kept and check any products placed nearby.
These black spots should not be ignored as ordinary dirt, as they are fungal growth and may cause allergic reactions or respiratory problems.
As mentioned earlier, mould may penetrate the food even when it is only visible on the surface to you. Mould grows in warm and humid conditions, so it is best to avoid storing onions in such environments.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More