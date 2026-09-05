Everyday explained: Why are burgers almost always served with fries?
There are 3 reasons behind the classic pairing of burger and fries that seem almost inseparable.
When you order a burger, fries often come almost instinctively. This pairing has existed for so long that a burger without crispy fries may simply feel incomplete. So, why have fries become the default companion to burgers? In another Everyday Explained episode, we explore the reasons behind this classic pairing.
ALSO READ: Everyday explained: Why do ceiling fans usually have three blades? Here’s the science behind it
We asked Dhruv Kohli, founder and CEO of Boba Bhai, which serves Korean burgers, why this happens. Most of the time, we do not think twice before ordering fries with a burger, but this seemingly automatic choice is influenced by texture, flavour, familiarity and habit.
Here are the three reasons:
1.Contrasting textures and complementary flavours
The first reason is culinary. Burgers and fries have contrasting textures and flavours, and in the culinary world, pairing such complementary elements can enhance the overall gastronomic experience.
Kohli attributed it to a mix of flavours: “You have the soft bun, the juicy filling and all the rich flavours of a burger, followed by hot, crispy and salty fries. That mix of different textures and flavours is one of the simplest reasons why the combination feels so satisfying. The crunch of the fries adds something different to the soft texture of the burger, while the saltiness helps balance its richness.” And in general, he believed, the meal feels more complete and filling.
2. Familiarity and habit
The next is more habit-centric. As Kohli pointed out, burgers and fries have been served together for years at restaurants and quick-service outlets, so ordering fries with a burger feels like a natural choice.
Sharing some examples, he added, “A Korean BBQ Paneer Burger with crispy fries, for example, brings together the smoky and savoury flavours of the burger with the simple saltiness and crunch of fries. Similarly, a Korean Honey Sriracha Veggie Burger with fries combines the sweet and spicy flavours of the burger with the salty, crispy texture of fries.”
3. Comfort and completeness
People are generally more inclined to enjoy familiar food combinations. Kohli reasoned that when two foods are repeatedly served and eaten together, they become linked to the idea of a particular meal. This is why fries feel like an instinctive side dish to burgers, eventually making the pairing seem like one complete meal.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More