Rani Mukerji ditches gown for simple black saree, steals the spotlight at Sabyasachi’s New York Fashion Week show: Pics
Attending Sabyasachi's NYFW return, actor Rani Mukerji wore a minimalist black saree paired with understated accessories, reflecting sophisticated glamour.
Rani Mukerji was in New York City on September 15 to attend Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's New York Fashion Week (NYFW) showcase in Manhattan. She wore an elegant black number for the occasion.
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Sabyasachi made a triumphant return to New York Fashion Week after 20 years. Apart from Rani Mukerji, several other celebrities attended the show in stunning attire, including stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania, actor Sendhil Ramamurthy, designer Prabal Gurung, and actors Sarita Choudhury and Poorna Jagannathan, model Madhulika Sharma and socialite and fashion creator Olivia Palermo. Supermodel Christy Turlington opened the show.
Decoding Rani Mukerji's look for Sabya NYFW show
Ditching the usual gown, Rani embraced the Indian saree to slay the front-row-guest look at Sabyasachi's New York Fashion Week show. She wore a simple black silk saree that felt simple yet elevated. Keeping the saree, blouse, and most accessories in black, Rani created an instantly polished, cohesive effect.
She wore a simple, fluid drape with a sleeveless black blouse featuring a V-neckline, giving the outfit a sleek, contemporary feel. She accessorised it minimally with large black sunglasses, understated gold earrings, a few rings, a black-and-gold clutch, and black pumps.
Simple yet elevated
She wore her hair long, dark, and loose, swept over one shoulder. Overall, the look is glamorous, understated, and sophisticated, with the monochrome black palette doing most of the visual work. The drape is uncomplicated, while the sleeveless V-neck blouse gives the traditional saree a modern line.
Moreover, there’s no heavy embroidery or sequins on the saree; in fact, Rani did not even wear any excessive jewellery. The absence of these elements actually created a look that feels more sophisticated. You can also take cues from Rani to create a signature look with elements like restraint, strong proportions, and high-quality details.
More about the show
Sabyasachi returned to New York Fashion Week after his debut show in 2009. His Bengal Byzantine Broadway collection marries history with Bengali craft. He paired the jewellery with jackets, denim, and slips. The 72-look ready-to-wear spring/summer collection merged heritage Indian craftsmanship with global utility wear, featuring layered denim, classic button-downs, and Western silhouettes infused with South Asian flair.
The show also launched Sabyasachi's multi-year fine jewellery partnership with The Metropolitan Museum of Art, showcasing solid-gold and gemstone-studded Byzantine revival cuffs, Etruscan-inspired pendants, and intricate rings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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