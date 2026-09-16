Rani Mukerji ditches gown for simple black saree, steals the spotlight at Sabyasachi’s New York Fashion Week show: Pics

Ditching the usual gown, Rani embraced the Indian saree to slay the front-row-guest look at Sabyasachi's New York Fashion Week show. She wore a simple black silk saree that felt simple yet elevated. Keeping the saree, blouse, and most accessories in black, Rani created an instantly polished, cohesive effect.

Sabyasachi made a triumphant return to New York Fashion Week after 20 years. Apart from Rani Mukerji , several other celebrities attended the show in stunning attire, including stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania, actor Sendhil Ramamurthy, designer Prabal Gurung, and actors Sarita Choudhury and Poorna Jagannathan, model Madhulika Sharma and socialite and fashion creator Olivia Palermo. Supermodel Christy Turlington opened the show.

Rani Mukerji was in New York City on September 15 to attend Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee 's New York Fashion Week (NYFW) showcase in Manhattan. She wore an elegant black number for the occasion.

She wore a simple, fluid drape with a sleeveless black blouse featuring a V-neckline, giving the outfit a sleek, contemporary feel. She accessorised it minimally with large black sunglasses, understated gold earrings, a few rings, a black-and-gold clutch, and black pumps.

Simple yet elevated She wore her hair long, dark, and loose, swept over one shoulder. Overall, the look is glamorous, understated, and sophisticated, with the monochrome black palette doing most of the visual work. The drape is uncomplicated, while the sleeveless V-neck blouse gives the traditional saree a modern line.

Moreover, there’s no heavy embroidery or sequins on the saree; in fact, Rani did not even wear any excessive jewellery. The absence of these elements actually created a look that feels more sophisticated. You can also take cues from Rani to create a signature look with elements like restraint, strong proportions, and high-quality details.

More about the show Sabyasachi returned to New York Fashion Week after his debut show in 2009. His Bengal Byzantine Broadway collection marries history with Bengali craft. He paired the jewellery with jackets, denim, and slips. The 72-look ready-to-wear spring/summer collection merged heritage Indian craftsmanship with global utility wear, featuring layered denim, classic button-downs, and Western silhouettes infused with South Asian flair.

The show also launched Sabyasachi's multi-year fine jewellery partnership with The Metropolitan Museum of Art, showcasing solid-gold and gemstone-studded Byzantine revival cuffs, Etruscan-inspired pendants, and intricate rings.