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This 19-year-old model from Haryana just made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week

Bhavya Verma, a 19-year-old model from Haryana, debuted at Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 2027 show during NYFW.

Updated on: Sep 13, 2026, 17:33:43 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Bhavya Verma, a 19-year-old model from Karnal, Haryana, made a sparkling runway debut at the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2027 show at the ongoing New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

Bhavya Verma on the ramp, and in a behind-the-scenes moment at the New York Fashion Week. (Instagram)
Bhavya Verma on the ramp, and in a behind-the-scenes moment at the New York Fashion Week. (Instagram)

Bhavya wore a gold chintz acetate dress that shimmered under the lights. The look was accessorised with layered choker necklaces and a loose and relaxed ponytail.

“So grateful to have made my debut with @toryburch,” Bhavya wrote on Instagram. Expressing gratitude towards her collaborators, she thanked them for “such an incredible experience” and for making her first show “so special”.

In a separate Instagram post by modelling agency IGM Models, Bhavya described her debut experience more emotionally. “Backstage felt like the first day at a new school. A little intimidating at first, and then you’re like, ‘Oh, this is actually fun’,” wrote the young model, who loves watching K-dramas and listening to Indian songs.

Growing global presence of Indian models

Indian models have a growing presence internationally. While Bhavitha Mandava gained popularity after she opened Chanel’s Métiers d’art 2026 collection in New York, and later made fashion history as the first-ever Indian House Ambassador for Chanel. She recently also made her red carpet debut at the Venice International Film Festival.

In July, three young male models - Yug Devalia (19), Aryan Acharya (18) and Abby Prakash (20) - made their runway debut at the Paris Men’s Fashion Week, walking for luxury houses like Dior and Rick Owens.

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/This 19-year-old Model From Haryana Just Made Her Runway Debut At New York Fashion Week
Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/This 19-year-old Model From Haryana Just Made Her Runway Debut At New York Fashion Week
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