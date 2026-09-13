This 19-year-old model from Haryana just made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week

Bhavya Verma, a 19-year-old model from Karnal, Haryana, made a sparkling runway debut at the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2027 show at the ongoing New York Fashion Week (NYFW). Bhavya Verma on the ramp, and in a behind-the-scenes moment at the New York Fashion Week. (Instagram)

Bhavya wore a gold chintz acetate dress that shimmered under the lights. The look was accessorised with layered choker necklaces and a loose and relaxed ponytail.

“So grateful to have made my debut with @toryburch,” Bhavya wrote on Instagram. Expressing gratitude towards her collaborators, she thanked them for “such an incredible experience” and for making her first show “so special”.

In a separate Instagram post by modelling agency IGM Models, Bhavya described her debut experience more emotionally. “Backstage felt like the first day at a new school. A little intimidating at first, and then you’re like, ‘Oh, this is actually fun’,” wrote the young model, who loves watching K-dramas and listening to Indian songs.