Sabyasachi just opened a lavish 26,000 square foot store in Delhi: Here's what true luxury actually means to him
Why is Sabyasachi betting big on physical stores in a digital world? According to the fashion designer, luxury was never meant to be 'transactional’.
In an era where luxury fashion feels increasingly algorithmic and 'transactional', Sabyasachi Mukherjee is taking a deliberate step back into the physical world. Celebrating a monumental 25 years in fashion, the fashion designer has expanded his grand retail footprint with a massive new 26,000-square-foot flagship store in Mehrauli, Delhi. Also read | Step inside Sabyasachi’s New Delhi store designed as a living museum with 300 artworks, antique carpets and Bengal tram
Joining his otherworldly, lavish destinations across Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, this latest Sabyasachi store stands as a testament to the designer's belief that true luxury cannot be rendered through a screen. In a candid August 26 interview with CNBC-TV18, Sabyasachi shared his philosophy on legacy and retail, and explained why he views building brick-and-mortar stores as a crucial long-term strategy.
The human antidote to digital isolation
Reflecting on why standard luxury models are stumbling in a digital-first world, Sabyasachi said efficiency has made human connectivity sterile. “One of the reasons why luxury brands and fashion are failing is that we are making the environments of human connectivity very sterile. If we can bring emotion back into business, your business is going to last a little longer,” he said, adding, "One of the reasons why luxury is failing is that luxury was never meant to be transactional; it was meant to be experiential. So, because luxury, per se, in fashion goods and services is becoming more and more transactional, people are finding it disappointing, and they are moving into real luxury, which is about experience. And if you want people to shop for luxury, you need to give them an experience. It's very important."
This shift isn't just about how people buy — it's about how people live. Sabyasachi noted a growing cultural fatigue with digital spaces and Instagram culture: “The amount of people who are dropping off from social media and Instagram is alarming, because a lot of people are finally realising that life is short-lived. And one needs to take advantage of that and stop living a passive life online, and get into the real world. If they had to choose between pressing a button and talking to a human, they would choose to talk to a human, especially given how there is o much isolation. And retail will quickly understand that the more you bring people into stores, and the more you give them human connectivity and warmth, the more they will buy.”
Playing the long game: legacy over trends
Building 26,000-square-foot palaces filled with antiques, art, and heritage craftsmanship might look like a risky gamble in today's cautious economic climate. Also read | Step inside Sabyasachi Mukherjee's grand 7,250 square foot Kolkata home with maximalist decor, luxe crystal chandeliers
But looking back at a quarter-century of defining Indian fashion, Sabyasachi approaches his legacy with a long-term lens: "I'm building these stores because, you see, my job is to think ahead of time. In the short term, people might think of this as a lavish expense, but I think of it as a long-term investment."
When asked how much courage it takes to step away from current retail trends and chart such a distinct path, Sabyasachi offered a characteristically sharp, witty answer: "It takes one trick. Just get off Instagram."
By tuning out digital noise, Sabyasachi continues to prove that true luxury isn't something you scroll through — it’s something you feel.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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