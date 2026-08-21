Step inside Sabyasachi’s New Delhi store designed as a living museum with 300 artworks, antique carpets and Bengal tram
A Bengal tram, 300 artworks and nearly 200 antique carpets feature in Sabyasachi’s new Mehrauli flagship, where fashion meets art, heritage and craftsmanship.
Sabyasachi Mukherjee is expanding his Delhi footprint with a new 26,000-square-foot flagship store at The Citadel, One Style Mile, Mehrauli, set to open on August 25. The new space is more than twice the size of the designer’s previous Delhi flagship and brings together fashion, High Jewellery, accessories, art and heritage-inspired interiors under one roof. (Also read: Step inside Kangana Ranaut’s grand family home that blends European-inspired architecture with old-world Indian luxury )
Inside Sabyasachi’s new 26,000-sq-ft Mehrauli store
The new flagship continues Sabyasachi’s long-standing approach to retail, where stores function as immersive extensions of the fashion house rather than conventional shopping spaces. The designer’s own history describes his stores as “living museums”, built around Indian craftsmanship, handwoven textiles and cultural storytelling.
Over the years, the designer expanded his presence across India and internationally, including a New York store that opened in 2022. Delhi has been an important part of that retail journey. In 2016, Sabyasachi opened a 13,500-square-foot flagship in Mehrauli, featuring antique furniture, vintage photographs, artworks, carpets and collectibles alongside his fashion collections. The upcoming store marks a significant expansion of that vision.
The new Mehrauli flagship has been designed around a series of visual references drawn from Kolkata, old-world travel and Indian heritage. Railway carriages, steamships, Kashmir houseboats and private cabins form part of the store’s design language, while references to old North Kolkata homes, Hogg Market and Chowringhee connect the space to the designer’s Bengal roots.
Antiques, artworks and a Bengal tram installation
The interiors include around 120 chandeliers, nearly 200 antique carpets, more than 100 antique textiles and approximately 300 original artworks from the Sabyasachi Art Foundation. Mirrors and historic decorative objects add to the heavily layered aesthetic of the space.
Among the more distinctive installations is a recreation inspired by Calcutta’s old tramcars, built using wood and etched star-cut glass. A life-size sculptural Bengal tiger sits inside the installation, creating a direct reference to Kolkata’s visual and cultural history.
The flagship will house Sabyasachi’s fashion collections alongside dedicated spaces for High Jewellery and accessories. The launch also comes as the brand begins a multi-year collaboration with New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, with upcoming jewellery collections drawing inspiration from the museum’s extensive global art and cultural collections.
Fashion meets high jewellery and art
The first chapter of this collaboration will see Sabyasachi unveil a High Jewellery collection inspired by the Byzantine Empire. The collection is scheduled to debut during New York Fashion Week on September 15. The new store reflects Sabyasachi’s broader philosophy that luxury retail should offer more than a place to purchase clothes. The designer has said that while commerce may bring customers through the door, culture is what makes them return.
That approach is visible throughout the Mehrauli flagship, where fashion shares space with antiques, paintings, textiles, architecture and handcrafted details.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More