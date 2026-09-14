Nita Ambani dazzles in oversized statement necklace and vibrant silk saree at Antilia Cha Raja
Nita Ambani wears a spectacular shoulder-covering necklace with an orange saree for Ganpati Darshan at Antilia.
Nita Ambani's looks are regal, statement-worthy, and steeped in opulent traditional elegance and grace. From her rich collection of sarees to jaw-dropping jewellery, she has carved out a distinctive personal style that embraces grandeur and celebrates Indian craftsmanship.
On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi as well, she presented her signature style again, as she welcomed guests for Antila Cha Raja Ganpati Darshan in a gorgeous saree with an extraordinary piece of jewellery.
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More about the jewellery and saree
Nita Ambani wore a luxurious silk saree with a gorgeous blend of orange, fuchsia pink, and deep magenta. The vibrant colours perfectly captured the festive spirit. The highlight of her look was the extraordinary necklace, which covered her entire neckline, shoulders, and upper bodice.
The intricate craftsmanship of the statement piece was absolutely immaculate. Upon closer look, its elaborate design stood out through its fine detailing and multiple dangling elements. The magnificent jewellery elevated the saree and amplified the regal grandeur of the entire ensemble.
How she completed the look
Nita Ambani completed the look with a pair of intricately designed gold earrings. She also stacked several gold bangles in a matching tone and wore multiple statement rings. Her potli-style accessory complemented the ensemble beautifully, featuring ornate gold embroidery, metallic embellishments. For a finishing touch, her hair was styled in a braid, and she went for glam makeup and a red bindi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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