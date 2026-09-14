London physician Dr Rupy Aujla shares no-bake vegan protein bar recipe loaded with 18g protein and 6g fibre
Dr Rupy Aujla's chocolate coated protein bar is the perfect healthy indulgence to snack on guilt-free throughout the day.
Protein bars are often promoted as a healthy snack, but the ones commonly available in the market are ultra-processed and not the healthiest option for the gut. To help us eat right, London-based physician Dr Rupy Aujla took to Instagram on August 28and shared his recipe for chocolate-coated protein bars that are loaded with 18g of protein and 6g of fibre and require no baking.
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“These are my go-to bars. They’re no-bake, high in protein, and made with gut-friendly, anti-inflammatory whole foods. I make a big batch, keep them in the freezer and grab one whenever I need a quick snack,” Dr Aujla wrote in the caption.
He listed the health benefits of the protein bars as follows:
- Healthy fats from the nuts and seeds
- Plenty of protein from the peanut butter, almonds, chia seeds and protein powder to keep you fuller for longer and support muscle health
- Polyphenols with anti-inflammatory properties from the quality dark chocolate and chia seeds
Dr Aujla shared that he favours using an unflavoured protein powder for the recipe, with no added sugars or sweeteners. The ingredients mentioned below are for 12 protein bars. The detailed steps for preparation are presented as follows.
Ingredients for protein bars
- 100g Medjool dates, roughly chopped
- 250g crunchy peanut butter
- 125g unflavoured plant-based protein powder
- 100g ground almonds
- 75g milled chia seeds
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- 175ml water
- 150g dark chocolate (80%), roughly chopped
Optional toppings:
- Pistachios, roughly chopped
- Goji berries, roughly chopped
- Coconut flakes
- Cacao nibs
Method of preparation
- In a large mixing bowl, take 250g of peanut butter, 100g of almond flour, 75g of milled chia, 125g of protein powder, and 40g of maple syrup. Mix them all well.
- Then add 175ml of water, and continue mixing until it gets to a smooth consistency.
- Now, line a 20X20cm baking tray with parchment paper. Pour in the mixture and then press down from the top, first with your hands and then with a spatula, to make it nice and flat.
- Soak 100g of dates in boiling water for 10 minutes. Take out the soaked dates in a bowl, de-seed them and mash into a fine paste.
- Spread the paste on the baking tray as evenly as possible. Let it refrigerate for an hour.
- Take it out of the fridge and cut it into 12 even-sized bars.
- Melt 150g of dark chocolate in a bowl over a water bath. Dip the bars in molten chocolate to coat all sides evenly. Place it on parchment paper, sprinkle with desired toppings and refrigerate.
- It can stay in the fridge for up to two weeks, and even longer in the freezer.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
Dr Rupy Aujla, MBBS, BSc, MRCGP, MSc, is a London-based doctor, specialising in general practice and emergency medicine, a nutritionist and founder of The Doctor’s Kitchen.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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