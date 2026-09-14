The internet says dark chocolate is healthy, but is every bar actually good for you? Dietitian explains

Our Instagram is full of influencers advising to replace normal chocolate with dark chocolate for better health . But are all dark chocolates good for health, or is it just another hype?

But is it all in your mind or are there scientific roots? In this edition of the HT Lifestyle series, ‘Internet vs Reality,’ we spoke to Sweedal Trinidade, chief dietician, PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, to bring out the reality behind the dark chocolate trend.

The internet and social media has created a hype about dark chocolate , claiming that it is good for health and the heart. From mood elevation to health benefits, soothing aroma to melting in mouth texture and an army of antioxidants that messages your brain in crisis, dark chocolate has a separate fan base.

Is dark chocolate good for health? According to Sweedal, cocoa is rich in minerals such as potassium, phosphorus, copper, iron, zinc, and magnesium. However, the bitterness caused by polyphenols makes unprocessed cocoa beans unpalatable. Processing techniques used to reduce this bitterness can decrease the polyphenol content by up to tenfold. Polyphenols are known for their health benefits. Since dark chocolate contains a higher percentage of cocoa, it generally has higher levels of these phenolic antioxidant compounds compared with other varieties of chocolate.

“Dark chocolate with a higher percentage of polyphenols has benefits like reduction in blood pressure due to vasodilation, insulin resistance, and vascular and platelet function,” highlighted Sweedal. As per studies, dark chocolate consumption was associated with a lower risk of myocardial infarction and ischemic heart disease, as well as coronary heart disease and stroke.

Sweedal highlighted that cocoa extracts and cocoa procyanidins inhibit enzymes for digestion of carbohydrates and lipids to some extent; when combined with lifestyle modification, dark chocolate is a guilt-free treat and even lowers the risk of gestational diabetes mellitus.

Obesity and fatty liver mean inflammation in the system; the good news is that a small amount of cocoa is not just a treat in moments of strict diet but also contributes to anti-inflammatory effects on the system.