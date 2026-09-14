Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Try chef Ranveer Brar's recipe for orange mawa modak with chocolate and pista filling

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are hardly complete without modaks, Lord Ganesha’s beloved sweet treat. And while bringing home a box of modaks is easy, there is something special about making them from scratch, especially when the process becomes a family affair.

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From mixing the ingredients and shaping the delicate sweets to sneaking in a taste or two before the puja begins, preparing modaks at home is a wonderful way for everyone to come together and enjoy some quality time during the festivities. If you’re looking to add a fun, flavourful twist to the traditional sweet this year, this recipe might be just what you need.

Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar is giving the traditional Ganesh Chaturthi favourite, modak, a deliciously unexpected twist. Moving away from the classic flavours, his recipe combines aromatic orange zest and rich mawa with a decadent chocolate and pistachio filling, creating a festive treat that is both familiar and refreshingly different. In a YouTube video posted on September 1, 2024, the chef takes viewers through the complete ingredient list and shares a step-by-step guide to make these indulgent treats at home.