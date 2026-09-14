Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Try chef Ranveer Brar's recipe for orange mawa modak with chocolate and pista filling
Planning to make Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet at home this year? Try this unique recipe combing the tanginess of oranges with the rich taste of chocolate.
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are hardly complete without modaks, Lord Ganesha’s beloved sweet treat. And while bringing home a box of modaks is easy, there is something special about making them from scratch, especially when the process becomes a family affair.
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From mixing the ingredients and shaping the delicate sweets to sneaking in a taste or two before the puja begins, preparing modaks at home is a wonderful way for everyone to come together and enjoy some quality time during the festivities. If you’re looking to add a fun, flavourful twist to the traditional sweet this year, this recipe might be just what you need.
Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar is giving the traditional Ganesh Chaturthi favourite, modak, a deliciously unexpected twist. Moving away from the classic flavours, his recipe combines aromatic orange zest and rich mawa with a decadent chocolate and pistachio filling, creating a festive treat that is both familiar and refreshingly different. In a YouTube video posted on September 1, 2024, the chef takes viewers through the complete ingredient list and shares a step-by-step guide to make these indulgent treats at home.
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
For orange mawa modak
- 2 tbsp ghee
- ¼ cup orange crush
- ½ cup rice flour
- ½ cup water
- ½ can condensed milk
- 1 tsp orange zest
For chocolate and pista filling
- 2 to 3 tbsp white chocolate, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp pistachios, finely chopped
For garnish
- 1 mint sprig
- Chopped cashew nuts
- Desiccated coconut
- Orange zest
Method
For chocolate and pista filling
- Combine the chopped white chocolate and pistachios in a bowl.
- Mix well and set aside until required.
For orange mawa modak
- Heat ghee in a non-stick pan or kadai over low heat. Add the orange crush, rice flour and water, and mix well.
- Cook for four to five minutes over low heat, stirring continuously to prevent lumps from forming.
- Add condensed milk and continue cooking until the mixture thickens and comes together into a soft, semi-firm dough.
- Add orange zest and mix well.
- Transfer the mixture to a bowl, cover and set aside to cool to room temperature.
- Lightly grease a modak mould with ghee. Fill it with a portion of the orange modak mixture and create a cavity in the centre.
- Add the prepared chocolate and pistachio filling, then cover with more modak mixture and seal the edges.
- Scrape off any excess mixture and press firmly into the mould to achieve a neat shape.
- Carefully demould the modak and transfer it to a serving plate.
- Garnish with a mint sprig, chopped cashew nuts, desiccated coconut and fresh orange zest.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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