BloodHound Q50 last social media post in focus amid reports of rapper's tragic killing in Chicago
BloodHound Q50, a rising star in rap, was tragically killed in a shooting in Chicago shortly after his 22nd birthday.
Bloodhound Q50, whose real name is Mikquale Cooper, has been reported deaafter a shooting incident in Chicago during the early hours of Sunday, September 13.
According to CBS News, the Chicago Police Department has confirmed that a 22-year-old male was killed when two vehicles approached him at 3:58 a.m. in the Fuller Park area and began shooting.
Bloodhound Q50 reportedly dead: Here's what we know
The two vehicles discharged firearms at the victim, who is believed to be Bloodhound Q50. The event allegedly took place while the rapper was positioned in the driver's seat, after which the vehicles departed the scene. He suffered gunshot injuries to his chest and shoulder and received medical attention from the responding officers at the location, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.
The Chicago Police Department has not disclosed the identity of the shooting victim in their public statements. However, dispatch audio that emerged online confirmed that a responding officer referred to the victim as "Cooper Mikquale," with his date of birth recorded as August 6, 2004.
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Q50 recently marked his 22nd birthday on August 6 with the release of his new project, Get Back or Die Trying. This album also included a contribution from the late Bloodhound Lil Jeff, who tragically lost his life in 2024.
The news of Q50's passing was subsequently reported by Rolling Loud in a tribute shared on Sunday. Earlier this year, the rapper performed at the well-known hip-hop festival held in Orlando, Florida.
Tributes pour in
Meanwhile, DJ Vlad also paid tribute to the rapper.
“Rest in peace Bloodhound Q50, who was shot and killed a few hours ago,” he wrote in a post shared on X. “I interviewed him last year. He was the most media-trained rapper I've ever spoken to at his young age. My condolences to his family, friends, and fans.”
DJ Akademiks wrote, “RIP BloodHound Q50.”
What was Bloodhound Q50's last Instagram story?
Information regarding the incident is limited. His most recent Instagram story, posted seven hours ago, features him expressing support for EST Gee's release of the new album Bigger Than The Devil and enjoying Gee's latest track "Sometimes."
BloodHound Q50, whose real name is Mikquale Cooper, launched his latest album, Get Back or Die Trying, in August and subsequently released the new single Head Taps later that same month.
In 2024, this emerging artist received significant recognition for the song Don't Blink or Stare, featuring BloodHound Lil Jeff and CEO Trayle.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More