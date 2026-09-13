Spectacular Smith: Pretty Ricky member faces sexual assault lawsuit from Arizona woman; shocking details revealed
Pretty Ricky's Spectacular Smith faces lawsuit from Arizona woman alleging sexual assault after Instagram contact.
Spectacular Smith, a member of Pretty Ricky, is facing a lawsuit from a woman in Arizona who alleges that he contacted her via Instagram to arrange a meeting, which subsequently led to a sexual assault, TMZ reported.
Lawsuit against Spectacular Smith
Alexis Dieng has filed a complaint against the rapper in August, asserting that he reached out to her in October of the previous year to ask for restaurant recommendations, as per a recent lawsuit acquired by TMZ. Dieng alleges that Smith then built her trust and set up an in-person meeting.
According to the lawsuit, Smith initially designated a meeting location for Dieng but subsequently changed the venue to a residence in Maricopa County, where she asserts she ultimately arrived alone at approximately 10:30 PM the following day.
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Victim seeks justice
Dieng alleges that Smith initiated physical contact with her and subsequently engaged in sexual intercourse without her consent.
She alleges that he put his hands around her neck and exerted pressure, which limited her capacity to breathe. Dieng further asserts that Smith recorded the entire incident or parts of it without her permission.
Benjamin Taylor, an attorney representing Dieng, informed TMZ, “We intend to pursue justice for our client.”
Smith is primarily recognized as a founding member of the R&B/Hip-hop group Pretty Ricky, which achieved success with hits such as Grind With Me and Your Body in the past. The Miami native later transitioned into entrepreneurship by establishing the social media company Adwizar.
Spectacular Smith family: What we know about his sons
Spectacular Smith is the father of two sons: Makhiari Smith, who was born on September 2, 2005, and Spectacular Blue Smith Jr., born on January 14, 2014.
Makhiari Smith: He is the son of Spectacular's former girlfriend, Sharita. Makhiari has completed high school and has been employed at Spectacular Academy alongside his father.
Spectacular Blue Smith Jr.: He is the son of Spectacular's fiancée, Jamee DeSouza. Spectacular Jr. is active on social media and frequently appears in family updates and travel posts.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More