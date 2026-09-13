Spectacular Smith: Pretty Ricky member faces sexual assault lawsuit from Arizona woman; shocking details revealed

Spectacular Smith, a member of Pretty Ricky, is facing a lawsuit from a woman in Arizona who alleges that he contacted her via Instagram to arrange a meeting, which subsequently led to a sexual assault, TMZ reported. A woman claims that Spectacular Smith of Pretty Ricky sexually assaulted her in Maricopa County after an Instagram exchange. (Spectacular Smith/Instagram)

Lawsuit against Spectacular Smith Alexis Dieng has filed a complaint against the rapper in August, asserting that he reached out to her in October of the previous year to ask for restaurant recommendations, as per a recent lawsuit acquired by TMZ. Dieng alleges that Smith then built her trust and set up an in-person meeting.

According to the lawsuit, Smith initially designated a meeting location for Dieng but subsequently changed the venue to a residence in Maricopa County, where she asserts she ultimately arrived alone at approximately 10:30 PM the following day.

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Victim seeks justice Dieng alleges that Smith initiated physical contact with her and subsequently engaged in sexual intercourse without her consent.

She alleges that he put his hands around her neck and exerted pressure, which limited her capacity to breathe. Dieng further asserts that Smith recorded the entire incident or parts of it without her permission.

Benjamin Taylor, an attorney representing Dieng, informed TMZ, “We intend to pursue justice for our client.”

Smith is primarily recognized as a founding member of the R&B/Hip-hop group Pretty Ricky, which achieved success with hits such as Grind With Me and Your Body in the past. The Miami native later transitioned into entrepreneurship by establishing the social media company Adwizar.

Spectacular Smith family: What we know about his sons Spectacular Smith is the father of two sons: Makhiari Smith, who was born on September 2, 2005, and Spectacular Blue Smith Jr., born on January 14, 2014.

Makhiari Smith: He is the son of Spectacular's former girlfriend, Sharita. Makhiari has completed high school and has been employed at Spectacular Academy alongside his father.

Spectacular Blue Smith Jr.: He is the son of Spectacular's fiancée, Jamee DeSouza. Spectacular Jr. is active on social media and frequently appears in family updates and travel posts.