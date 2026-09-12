Stevens County tornado: Scary visuals emerge amid confirmed twister in Artichoke, Minnesota; watch videos
A tornado was spotted near Artichoke in Stevens County, Minnesota prompting authorities to issue a warning urging residents to seek shelter.
A tornado warning had been issued in Stevens County, Minnesota, after a twister was spotted on Friday evening. The twister was spotted near Artichoke, Minnesota, shortly before 8 pm Friday, according to KSTP.
Dramatic visuals showed the tornado formation as it moved through the area. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning for southern Stevens County until 8:45 pm and has urged people to immediately seek shelter. The storm reportedly also produced large hail, with hailstones reaching the size of a golf ball.
Officials have not yet confirmed the tornado’s strength, classification, or whether it caused injuries or property damage.
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Social media videos emerge: “…damage to power poles and lines as found so far in the darkness”
Social media users have shared images and videos of the twister moving through the area with reports of damage.
“Tornado on the ground 7 miles SW of Alberta MN in SW Stevens County. Tornado was on the ground for several minutes and has caused damage to power poles and line as found so far in the darkness,” a user shared on X with an image of the huge twister.
Another user shared videos of lightning as the tornado moved through the fields, with the videographer in a car driving through the storm.
Another video showed gray clouds and severe lightning as the tornado moved forward. “Spotters report a tornado on the ground near Alberta and Hancock, MN as @coreygerkenwx tracks the storm. Move to your lowest floor now!,” the user who shared the video from YouTube wrote.
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Severe weather threat expands across Minnesota
Along with the tornado warning in Stevens County, a broader severe thunderstorm watch remained active across parts of Minnesota.
FOX 9 reported that the watch extended from Cass County toward Rock County and remained in effect until 10 p.m. The storms carried risks of damaging winds, hail and additional severe weather.
Forecasters said storms were expected to move out of the region around midnight or shortly afterward.
The National Weather Service recommends that people under tornado warnings immediately move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor. Residents should avoid vehicles, mobile homes and open areas during an active tornado threat.
Officials have not yet released reports of casualties or significant destruction linked to the Stevens County tornado.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More