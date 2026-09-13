Is Tom Tiffany okay? 5 things to know about ‘horrifying’ Lake Wausau Plane incident; 911 call released

Tom Tiffany, a congressman from Wisconsin and a Republican candidate for governor, reported sustaining minor injuries following an emergency landing of the plane he was aboard on Saturday night on Lake Wausau in central Wisconsin. Congressman Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin suffered minor injuries after an emergency water landing in Lake Wausau (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

In a post on X, Tiffany reported that while heading home from the La Crosse County Lincoln Day Dinner in Onalaska, Wisconsin, the aircraft experienced a loss of power as it neared Wausau Downtown Airport.

Lake Wausau plane incident: 5 things to know as 911 call released The pilot executed an emergency water landing in Lake Wausau, according to Tiffany, and both people contacted 911. As the plane started to sink, Tiffany and the pilot left the aircraft and swam to a shallow region where they awaited the arrival of emergency responders, he stated. “I want to express my deepest gratitude to the pilot, the Wausau Fire Department, and all of the first responders who came to our aid so quickly,” Tiffany stated in the post. “They got us safely off the water and transported us to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where we received excellent care.” The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office informed CNN affiliate WSAW that the aircraft will be marked with a buoy and requested that individuals maintain a safe distance. According to WSAW, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and State Patrol also arrived at the location, and the inquiry will be transferred to the Federal Aviation Administration. In audio recordings obtained and verified by CNN, authorities said that a person aboard the plane made a 911 call. Subsequently, an official responding to the crash verifies that two persons inside the aircraft have been rescued. “Boat heads back to landing with two victims,” an official at the scene is reported to have informed dispatchers. “Both are alert and conscious.” “God was watching over us tonight, and I am incredibly grateful to be here in the hospital with my wife, Chris, by my side. An experience like this reminds you just how precious life is,” Tiffany mentioned in his post. Also Read: Who is Kelly Marcucci? Man charged after storming Yankee Stadium field during 9/11 game; video goes viral

Who is Tom Tiffany? Tiffany, a representative of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, secured his party's nomination for governor of Wisconsin during the primary elections, receiving strong backing from President Donald Trump.

David Crowley, his Democratic rival in the gubernatorial election, stated on X that he was “grateful to God that Congressman Tiffany and no one else was hurt in this horrifying incident, which could have been a tragedy if not for the heroism of the pilot.”

“I wish them and the Congressman a quick recovery and that they can find solace with their loved ones,” Crowley added.