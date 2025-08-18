BloodHound Q50 fans worried after rumors of St. Louis shooting surface

Fans of rising Chicago rapper BloodHound Q50 are expressing concern following unconfirmed social media reports alleging his involvement in a shooting incident in St. Louis. According to these circulating posts, a vehicle believed to be the rapper’s was allegedly shot at early Sunday morning, leaving four individuals, possibly including Q50 himself, in critical condition. BloodHound Q50 is a rising Chicago rapper.(Instagram/ BloodHound Q50)

The group was reportedly leaving a party at the time of the incident. However, no official confirmation has been issued by St. Louis law enforcement or other local authorities as of now, and no local news outlet has confirmed the claims.

The Hindustan Times could not independently verify these reports.

Adding to the speculation, a video shared via Instagram Story shows a heavy police presence outside what appears to be a hospital. The person recording the video captioned it with, “Check on BloodHound Q50.” The authenticity of the clip and its connection to the rapper remain unclear.

As the rumors continue to gain traction online, fans have taken to social media to express their shock and support.

One person wrote on X, “Damn, that's wild. Sending prayers up for Q50 and the victims.”

Another added, “That’s tragic as hell and prayers to Q50 but if you’ve even listened to a song, verse or lyric come out of his mouth, then you would know this was beyond inevitable.”

A third person wrote, “Damn, that's tragic. Hoping they pull through.”

Who is BloodHound Q50?

BloodHound Q50, born Mikquale Cooper, is a 20-year-old rapper hailing from Chicago, Illinois. Q50 began making music casually in 2023. His professional breakthrough came in 2024 with the release of his debut single “Splash Bros.” Since then, Q50 has gained attention for tracks like “Don’t Blink or Stare," "Triple 3,” “Splash Bros,” and “BH4L.”