'The liveliest person’: Family grieves Chicago dad killed on Facebook Live, suspect still at large

A Chicago father was shot to death during a Facebook live, and now police are searching for the person responsible for this act. According to the Chicago Police Department (CPD), Kevin Watson, a father from Chicago, was sitting in his car on West Madison Street, South Austin, on August 14, around 6:14 pm, when suddenly another car came and someone inside the car pulled a handgun and shot him. Kevin Watson was fatally shot during a Facebook Live stream.(X/@symplyDAPO)

Watson was immediately taken to the hospital, where the Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed and declared him dead after being shot by a bullet in his chest. His sister, Teletha Watson, has now shared more details about the event.

Shooting captured on livestream

The tragic incident was captured on Facebook Live. Local reports from NBC News and ABC 7 Chicago said that Watson began his livestream shortly after leaving a nearby liquor store. Moments later, the shooting unfolded on camera.

Alvin Jackson, a close friend of Watson who also witnessed the shooting, told ABC 7 that Watson had been speaking to a man before entering his car. Jackson said the suspect followed Watson, pulled out a gun, and during a struggle, the weapon went off.

According to reports by NBC, Police also found Watson’s chain, inscribed with the word “Tugg,” on the ground at the scene. Investigators are treating it as part of the ongoing case.

His sister, Teletha Watson, told NBC 5 Chicago, “We can’t eat, we can’t sleep, my head has been banging.” She revealed that her brother got outside the car to confront the assailant and was shot in the process.

She said, “He gave them a pass, and I want people to know that he gave them the chance to fight like men.”

Remembering him, Teletha said, “My brother was the goofiest, the funniest, the most liveliest person I know. He was there in the present for these kids, for his family.”

Police investigation underway

At this time, authorities have not released any information about the suspect, and no arrests have been made.

Watson’s death has left family and friends devastated. Loved ones described him as a caring father to a 7-year-old son whose life was tragically cut short.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward as the investigation continues.

