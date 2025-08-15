Who was Kevin Watson? Chicago man fatally shot on Facebook livestream; video goes viral

Kevin Watson, a 42-year-old man, was fatally shot on Wednesday evening while he was doing a live stream on Facebook from his car. The video of the livestream has gone viral on Facebook and has been viewed over 2.5 million times. Cook was identified as the victim in the shooting on West Madison Street by the Cook County Medical Examiner on Thursday. Kevin Watson on the Facebook livestream moments before he was shot dead.(Kevin Watson on Facebook)

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of West Madison Street in Chicago's South Austin at around 6:14 p.m., as per the Chicago Police Department. Austin can be seen talking on the Facebook livestream from the driver's seat of his car when the shooter approaches through the window. Watson raises his hands from inside the car and steps out. Gunshots can then be heard.

The Chicago Police Department said that Watson was shot in the chest and died from the gunshot injuries. As of now, the police is yet to make an arrest on the case, with the probe still ongoing.

Hindustan Times is not including the viral video as it could be triggering.

What Kevin Watson Says In The Viral Video

In the viral Facebook livestream video, Watson seems to be talking about a parking dispute, although the exact details of the incident are not clear.

"I said, I said, listen, bro, if they do come, let us park right here. You feel me? If they do come, come get me," Watson says in the video. "We'll move the car so they can get the space. We will move our car. Whatever car we need so they can get the space. Let's get the park."

Soon after, the shooter approaches and fires. After that, people approach and talk about the situation, with one person possibly talking about not touching anything there as it is a crime scene. The person then turns around and phone and the ceiling of the car shows as it ends.

The police have not provided information on the circumstances of the shooting.