Ethan Nieneker: 5 key facts on Austin Target shooting suspect; police release photo

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 11:02 pm IST

Ethan Blane Nieneker was identified as the Austin Target shooting suspect, who opened fire in the parking lot of the store, killing two adults and a child.

Ethan Blane Nieneker was identified as the Austin Target shooting suspect, who opened fire in the parking lot of the store, killing two adults and a child. Police released the 32-year-old's bloodied mugshot on Tuesday and announced that he faces multiple charges.

Ethan Nieneker was identified as the Austin Target shooting suspect(X)
Ethan Nieneker was identified as the Austin Target shooting suspect(X)

Nieneker fatally shot three people on Monday before making a dramatic escape that involved two stolen cars and a police chase. Police said that the suspect has a ‘mental health history’, without getting into specifics. He was detained on the other side of the city.

Who is Ethan Blane Nieneker? 5 key facts on the Austin shooting suspect

Facing multiple murder charges

Online jail records show Nieneker is booked in Travis County Jail on three charges: capital murder by terror threat, capital murder of a person under 10 years old, and first-degree murder.

Deadly shooting at North Austin Target

The shooting began around 2:15 PM local time on Monday at the Target on 8601 Research Boulevard. Police said Nieneker fled the store after opening fire. One of the victims is believed to have been the driver of a vehicle he stole in the parking lot.

Violent escape and second carjacking

After crashing the first stolen vehicle about 1.5 miles away at MoPac and Anderson Lane, Nieneker allegedly stole another car from a Volkswagen dealership.

He then drove to South Austin, where police located him around 3:34 PM. Officers used a taser to subdue him before taking him into custody.

Criminal history and mental health issues

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said Nieneker has a documented history of mental illness and a criminal record. In Travis County, he has at least six prior charges, with five more in Williamson County. Past cases include assaults causing bodily injury in family violence incidents, criminal mischief, DWI, and violating a protective order. Some resulted in jail time, while others were dismissed.

Identities of victims, motive still unknown

Police have not yet released the names or ages of those killed. It is unclear if the shooting suspect knew the victims.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
