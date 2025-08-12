Austin Target shooting suspect stole cars, arrested after dramatic police chase

A man opened fire in the parking lot of a Target store in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, killing two adults and a child before stealing cars and leading police on a chase that ended with his arrest on the other side of the city, according to AP News. A man opened fire in the parking lot of a Target store in Austin, Texas, killing two adults and a child before stealing cars. (AP)

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said the suspect is in his 30s and has a history of mental health problems. However, his motive behind the killings is still unknown.

Suspect arrested 20 miles away after fleeing Target shooting

Police said the man fled the scene in a stolen car, crashed it, and then took another vehicle from a dealership. He was arrested about 20 miles away in south Austin.

Officers responded to a call at the Target around 2:15 p.m. and found three people shot in the parking lot. According to Davis, one of them is believed to be the owner of the car taken from the store.

Also Read: Austin shooting: Active shooter situation at Target store off Research Boulevard, multiple shot

Two adults and a child were pronounced dead

An adult and a child were pronounced dead at the scene, while another adult died at a hospital, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said. A fourth person was treated for a minor medical issue unrelated to traumatic injuries. “This is a very sad day for Austin,” Davis said, offering her condolences to the families but providing no further details about the victims.

The attack happened during the back-to-school shopping rush. Target said it was “devastated” by the shooting and will offer grief counselling to employees. “Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, our team in Austin and all those impacted by this tragedy,” the company said.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson posted on X that his, “heart is with the victims and their families” and that “while this remains an active and ongoing investigation, what I’ll say is that this was a sickening, cowardly act of gun violence.”

At a Jiffy Lube next to the Target, employees locked the doors and took cover when they realized what was going on. Paul Smith, who works there, said he saw people running from their cars in panic. “I had just gotten back from the Target like a minute before,” he said.

Lonnie Lee, 22, said she and her sister had been shopping at the Target earlier but left to have lunch with their grandparents. When they came back, the parking lot was blocked off and filled with police. She said, “We got really, really lucky. And some people didn’t.”