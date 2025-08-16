Chicago Air and Water Show 2025: Date, time, location, performers and everything you need to know

The Chicago Air and Water Show is one of the city’s most popular summer events. Every year, it pulls huge crowds to the lakefront. What started back in 1959 with a tiny budget and a few water skiers is now the largest free air and water show in the country. The excitement comes not only from the fast jets and parachute teams but also from the atmosphere around the beach. It feels like a celebration of both summer and the armed forces. This year adds a historic touch as both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps are celebrating 250 years. Many performances will salute this anniversary. The Chicago Air and Water Show 2025 takes place on August 16–17.(chicago.gov)

Chicago Air and Water Show: When and Where

The show will take place on Saturday, August 16, and Sunday, August 17. There will also be a practice run on Friday, August 15. Timings are 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.(local time) each day, if weather allows, according to Chicago.gov, the official website. The main action is at North Avenue Beach, but people can watch from many spots along the shoreline between Oak Street and Fullerton. Some prefer boats or rooftops for a different view.

Chicago Air and Water Show 2025: Performers

The lineup this year is packed. The headliners are the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds with their tight jet formations and the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team. Alongside them are several other military displays, including the Air Force C-17 Demo, the Illinois Air National Guard KC-135, the Maryland Air National Guard A-10 team, the Coast Guard rescue demo, and the Marine Corps Osprey aircraft.

Civilian acts are part of it as well. Audiences will see Bill Stein Airshows, Kevin Coleman from Coleman Aerosports, Ed Hamill with the Folds of Honor Biplane, Tom Larkin in his Mini Jet, Susan Dacy flying Big Red, and the Warbird Thunder Airshows. Local emergency groups such as the Chicago Fire Department rescue team and Chicago Police helicopters also take part. It gives the crowd a mix of daring stunts and real-life rescue demonstrations.

Another familiar element is the announcer. Herb Hunter has been the voice of the show for many years. His commentary guides people through what is happening in the sky, helping explain the difficult maneuvers.

Chicago Air and Water Show: How to reach

Crowds can be intense. Public transportation is strongly advised because parking near North Avenue Beach is almost impossible. CTA buses like the 22, 72, and 151 get you close. Coming early is advised since the best spots fill up before noon. Visitors should bring water, sunscreen, snacks, and earplugs for younger kids.

FAQs

Q1: When is the Chicago Air and Water Show 2025?

It will be held on Saturday, August 16, and Sunday, August 17, with a practice on Friday, August 15.

Q2: Where is the best place to watch?

North Avenue Beach is the main viewing hub, but the show can be seen along the lakefront from Oak Street to Fullerton.

Q3: Who are the main performers this year?

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Army Golden Knights are the star attractions.

Q4: How much does it cost to attend?

It is completely free to the public.

Q5: Who is the announcer for the show?

Herb Hunter, longtime commentator, will be the voice again this year.