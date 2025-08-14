Chicago Air and Water Show 2025: List of aircrafts participating this weekend - from Squadron to KC-135

Chicago’s biggest free air and water spectacle, the Chicago Air & Water Show, is back on August 16 and 17, 2025, with a full rehearsal the day before. The show runs from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, stretching from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street, with North Avenue Beach as ground zero, according to the Chicago government's website. The Chicago Air and Water Show will take place on August 16–17.(chicago.gov)

This year marks the 66th edition of the show, which began in 1959 as a small lakeside event and has since grown into the largest free-admission air and water exhibition in the U.S.

Chicago Air and Water Show 2025 performers

Headliners? Expect spectacular displays from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights. Military aircraft performances also include the C-17 Globemaster III demo by the 15th Airlift Squadron, KC-135 aerial refueling flights via the Illinois Air National Guard, the Maryland ANG’s A-10 “Warthog”, a Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo, and the U.S. Marine Corps’ MV-22 Osprey display from Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365.

On the civilian side, the lineup is equally thrilling, Red Bull pilot Kevin Coleman, Bill Stein, Susan Dacy in the Big Red Stearman, the muscle biplane Machaira with Bob Richards, Tom Larkin’s Mini Jet Airshows, Folds of Honor Biplane with Ed Hamill, and Warbird Thunder Airshows bringing vintage SNJ-2 and SNJ-3 warbirds to the sky.

Other engaging displays include Chicago Police and Fire Department air/sea rescue units, along with support from the Air National Guard wings and Marine Corps assets.

For the best possible view, take in the show along the lakefront or catch it from rooftops or lakeside venues. The show is free, but parking is limited and attendees are strongly encouraged to use public transport or nearby garages.

FAQs

Q: When and where is the 2025 Chicago Air and Water Show?

The show runs August 16–17 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the Chicago lakefront, centered at North Avenue Beach.

Q: Who are the headlining performers?

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Army Golden Knights are this year’s top acts.

Q: What other acts will perform?

Performers include military demos (C-17, KC-135, A-10, Coast Guard rescue, Osprey) and civilian pilots like Kevin Coleman, Bill Stein, Bob Richards, Susan Dacy, and Warbird Thunder.

Q: How much does it cost to attend?

Admission is free.

Q: What is the best way to get there?

Public transit is highly recommended. CTA will offer increased service, and parking near the lakefront is not available