‘It’s the worst': Chicago locals review famous air and water show after first look

Chicago's having its annual air and water show this weekend. Locals will be able to see planes flying around the city. The event over Lake Michigan is set for August 16 and 17, with over one million spectators expected to attend, organizers said. Chicago will have its annual air and water show this weekend(Unsplash)

However, locals aren't too happy about the Chicago Air and Water Show. One person tweeted, ‘It is the worst’, just ahead of the event.

“i do not know a SINGLE person that lives in the city of chicago that enjoys the air & water show. not a soul,” another person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Just remembered it’s the air and water show this weekend and 90% of chicagoans forget it exists every single year….. very excited for all of the posts in neighborhood facebook groups asking if we’re getting bombed,” a third person tweeted.

Chicago Air and Water Show 2025: Dates, Times, Location, and Lineup

Event Dates & Rehearsals

The 2025 Chicago Air and Water Show will take place on August 16 and 17.

Rehearsals are scheduled for August 15, allowing enthusiasts to catch a preview of the performances.

Show Timings

The main program runs from 10:30 AM to 3 PM. on both Saturday and Sunday.

The exact daily lineup is finalized by the pilots on the morning of the show, so schedules may vary.

Where to Watch

Main Viewing Spot: North Avenue Beach serves as the central hub for the event.

Lakefront Views: Spectators can enjoy the show anywhere along the shoreline from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street.

Special Vantage Points: Rooftop bars, waterfront restaurants, and lake cruises offer premium viewing experiences, with Choose Chicago listing several recommended locations.

Aircraft take off and land at Gary/Chicago International Airport in Gary, Indiana.

Safety Measures

All stunts are performed over a designated safety zone above the water.

Flights over buildings occur only as part of flight paths to or from the performance area or airport.

Organizers emphasize that the event is run with strict safety protocols before, during, and after the show.

Headline Performers for 2025

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights

Full Performer Lineup (subject to change)

U.S. Air Force C-17 Demo – 15th Airlift Squadron

Illinois Air National Guard KC-135 – 126th Air Refueling Wing

Maryland Air National Guard A-10s – 104th Fighter Squadron

U.S. Coast Guard Search & Rescue Demo

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey Demo – Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365

Bill Stein Airshows

Coleman Aerosports – Kevin Coleman

Folds of Honor Biplane – Ed Hamill

Mini Jet Airshows – Tom Larkin

Muscle Biplane Machaira – Bob Richards

Super Stearman “Big Red” – Susan Dacy

Warbird Thunder Airshows

Chicago Police Department Helicopters

Chicago Fire Department Air/Sea Rescue

Marine Corps Air Station New River

Indiana Air National Guard – 122nd Fighter Wing

Indiana Air National Guard – 182nd Airlift Wing

U.S. Air Force Reserve – 434th Air Refueling Wing