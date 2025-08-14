Miguel Amaya injury: Chicago Cubs catcher carted off after bizarre fall against Blue Jays -Watch

Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya was injured after a bizarre fall in the game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. The incident happened in the eighth inning at the Rogers Centre in Canada. Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya .(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The 26-year-old was running to first base when he hit the corner of the base and landed awkwardly. He was carted off the field after the incident and seemed to have injured his ankle. .

Here's another video which showed the catcher sitting on the cart at the Rogers Center, crying in pain, before he was drove out of the stadium.

Notably, the injury came as a heartbreak for Chicago fans as well as Amaya himself, as he had just returned to the Cubs lineup and nearly three months out owning to a strained oblique muscle. The game against Toronto was the catcher's first start since coming back from the previous injury.

What happened to Miguel Amara?

An official update on Miguel Amara is still awaited. However, the catcher seemed to have injured his left ankle after the awkward landing at Rogers Field on Wednesday night.

As he was arriving at the front base on an infield single at the end of the eighth inning, Amaya's foot landed awkwardly on the base. He jumped of, twisted in the air, and landed. He looked visibly in pain.

This story will be updated when an official update on Miguel Amaya's injury comes.

Cubs Fans Offer Prayers For Miguel Amaya

The injury, broadcast on live TV, had a deep impact on both the Toronto Blue Jays as well as the Chicago Cubs, who were following the game. Hundreds of messages praying for the well-being of Amaya after the ankle injury were posted by the baseball faithful on social media.

"can’t even imagine how miguel amaya must be feeling right now, coming back from injury so quickly after working so hard just for that to happen in his first game back.. prayers for miggy 🙏, one user wrote.

“Well that's a great all-around win for the Cubs. But it sure doesn't feel like it hat the moment after the Miguel Amaya injury,” wrote another.

“Great win, Cubs. But Miguel Amaya's injury tonight just sucks. Man, I feel for him,” said another.

The Chicago Cubs won the game 1-4. They again face the Blue Jays on Thursday. Reese McGuire, who replaced Amaya Wednesday, is likely to be on catching duty for the match.