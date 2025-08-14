Stefon Diggs just 'ended Jeff Okudah's career'; Patriots fans in awe of new practice video

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs left fans excited with the effort he put in at the joint practice session with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday. The session, arguably the most important for both teams before the season kicks off, was held at 1 p.m. ET in Eagan, Minnesota. It was an open practice, and fans attending were left excited by the Stefon Diggs show. New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) reacts after catching a pass during a joint NFL football training camp with the Minnesota Vikings Wednesday.(AP)

Videos of Diggs at the practice session went viral on social media. One particular moment that left fans especially excited was when he took a Vikings cornerback Jeff Okudah for a run. Diggs, being chased by Okudah in a run, put in a dodge which left the Vikings star sprinting 10 yards in the wrong direction.

"Stefon Diggs just ended Jeff Okudah's career," one user wrote. “Had the man sprinting the wrong direction for 10 yards.”

However, that was not the only Stefon Diggs moment that left fans in awe. Several other plays where Diggs played with the Vikings' defense went viral. Here's another video.

"I’ve seen enough, Stefon Diggs WR1 szn," the user sharing it wrote.

"Jeff Okudah needs GPS, Google Maps, and a prayer to cover Stefon Diggs on this route," wrote the X handle of DraftKings.

"Stefon Diggs out there playing DBs like a fiddle 🎻 Continues to be one of the few injury comeback cases in high on this season," wrote another.

During 7-on-7 drills, Stefon Diggs repeatedly found open pockets in the short zones, making himself an easy target for quick completions. His consistency in getting separation also carried over into the 11-on-11 sessions, where he proved highly dependable in extending drives.

Quarterback Drake Maye also delivered a positive performance. In the 11-on-11 periods, he showcased his arm strength and timing, firing several sharp passes that resulted in significant gains and even touchdowns.