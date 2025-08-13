Buccaneers rookie Desmond Watson asked to lose weight before NFL debut

NFL rookie Desmond Watson has been given a clear condition by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before he can play for the team, Watson must lose a significant amount of weight. He joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent and became the heaviest player in NFL history, according to The Sun. Desmond Watson has been placed on the non-football injury list while he works on reducing his weight.(AP)

He weighed 464 pounds when he signed, and since then, the team's focus has been on helping him lower that number. General manager Jason Licht said Watson still has a lot of progress to make.

He said, “We have some milestones we want him to hit before we get him out there. He's doing a solid job getting there. That's all I'll say.” Watson has been placed on the non-football injury list while he works on reducing his weight.

For now, he watches from the sidelines while his teammates go through training camp.

Coach Bowles focused on Watson's health, no return date yet

Last month, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said there is no set timeline for when Watson will be ready to play. “It’s just about trying to get him better, to be a healthier player and getting him on the field a little more,” he said.

"That’s kind of where I’m at right now. He’s working at it and we’re working with him and that’s all you can ask right now. “I don’t have a timetable on what we can get him down to or when that comes.”

“He’s from Armwood, he went to Florida, so he’s used to the heat. That’s not a big factor in it,” Bowles went on, adding, “We’ve just got to see what happens.”

Fans support Desmond Watson

Watson is working with a team of nutritionists to reach a playable weight. In the meantime, fans are showing support on social media.

One of the users wrote, “Dude already lost 30 pounds he can easily get to 390 when training camp is over.”

Another user chimed, “Stay focused, man! You got this.” A different user wrote, “Man bro, I know you’re tired of people talking about you bro lose some weight. I wanna see you play.”

One of the users wrote, “Pulling for you champ. Can’t wait to see you dominate in a pro game.”