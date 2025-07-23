Buccaneers’ Chris Godwin to miss team activities at training camp: What does this mean for fantasy football?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ receiver Chris Godwin will be missing out on the start of team-related activities in this year’s training camp, as reported by CBS Sports on Monday (July 21). The announcement comes as a result of Godwin’s continued recovery from an ankle injury he suffered last year. Chris Godwin averaged 19.7 PPR points per game last season before his injury(X/@JoshTaylorFB)

Given the fantasy football prowess of the Buccaneers this season with Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, and Godwin on their team, the fallout of this development could impact fantasy football players.

What does this mean for fantasy football?

Mayfield set all records blazing back in 2024 with 4,500 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and 378 rushing yards along with three touchdowns, 16 interceptions, and two fumbles. These achievements qualify him to be considered as the No. 1 quarterback now that the Fab Five (Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow, and Jalen Hurts) are off the table.

After averaging 19.7 PPR points per game last season, Godwin suffered a season-ending injury in Week 7. This performance justifies the three-year $66 million contract he signed with the Buccaneers this offseason. Given how well he gets along with fellow teammates Egbuka and McMillan, Godwin could be considered a top-15 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Also Read | 10 NFL players battling injuries ahead of 2025 season

Last year was Evans’s 11th season in a row with at least 1,000 receiving yards. In addition, he also scored double digits in touchdowns for the sixth time in his career. Given his injured hamstring, which made him miss four games last season, coupled with the addition of more competition for targets, Evans is a good option to consider post Round 5 in all leagues.

No. 19 overall pick in the first round of the NBL Draft, Egbuka is the one who stands to benefit the most by Godwin’s exit. This would help him get more playing time and accelerate what would have taken considerably longer to get done.

"Where J-Mac (Jalen McMillan) left last season, and the progress he showed on and off the field, you could see that carry over into the spring," offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard said last year on The Ronde Barber Show. "With not having Chris out there and bringing Emeka along, and him showing Emeka the ropes ... then his ability to just do that, and be himself, and really just take off where he left off."

Although Godwin still has substantial time to properly get back on his feet, it’s clear that a lot will change for the team and its receivers the longer he stays off the field.

- By Stuti Gupta