Who was Trey Dean Wright? 9 teens arrested for South Carolina teen's brutal murder, including his girlfriend

Nine teenagers in South Carolina have been arrested for allegedly luring a 16-year-old boy to his death. Among those arrested is the girlfriend of the victim, 16-year-old Trey Dean Wright. Wright was found dead on June 24 with multiple gunshot wounds on First Neck Road in Florence County, which is about 45 miles west of Myrtle Beach, Fox News reported. Who was Trey Dean Wright? 9 teens arrested for South Carolina teen's brutal murder (GoFundMe)

Devan Scott Raper, 19, of Conway, is accused of shooting Wright dead over an argument about a girl. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested him the following day.

Read More | Bronx shooting: NYPD releases images of suspect accused of killing Kevin Jennings; what we know so far

However, officials said that Raper did not act alone in the plot to murder Wright. In the following weeks, eight other teenagers were apprehended for their involvement in the scheme. They have been charged for setting up Wright and even recording a video of his death.

Who was Trey Dean Wright?

A GoFundMe set up to help Wright’s family with funeral expenses and other costs describes the teen as “a kind soul who touched so many lives.” An online obituary says he was the son of Richard Dean Wright and Ashley Nicole Lindsey.

According to the obituary, “A rising sophomore at Johnsonville High School, Trey was a proud varsity athlete, playing both football and baseball. He was a true outdoorsman who loved riding dirt bikes, spending time in nature, and living life to the fullest. Known for his infectious smile and ability to make everyone laugh, Trey was the kind of person who left a lasting impression on those around him. In addition to his studies and sports, Trey worked at Vox Deer Processing.”

After Wright’s murder, his 17-year-old girlfriend, Giann Kistenmacher, was charged with being an accessory before the fact for bringing Raper to meet Wright and instigate a confrontation, according to the sheriff’s office. Kistenmacher knew Raper was armed.

Read More | Who is Dynus Saxon? Popular Vogue model arrested for stabbing man to death in Bronx apartment complex

Among the others who were charged are 18-year-olds Corrine Belviso and Hunter Kendall, and 17-year-old Sydney Kearns. The four other suspects have not been publicly identified.

“They were complicit in bringing the armed codependent, Raper, to the incident location and knowing that there would be a confrontation,” Maj. Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office told WBTW-TV.

“They knew that Raper had presented a firearm to the victim and made threats to shoot him, according to the arrest warrant,” Nunn added.

Romantic rivalry has been determined to be the motivation for the murder. “They had issues with each other, and it was over a female,” Sheriff T.J. Joye told WBTW.

“The sad thing is, you got a 16-year-old that lost his life. You’ve got a 19-year-old who is going to be in jail the rest of his life. Over what?” Joye asked rhetorically.

Raper is facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held without bond.

Kendall is being held without bond too. Belviso and Kearns each posted $20,000 bonds, and have been released pending a trial.