Who is Dynus Saxon? Popular Vogue model arrested for stabbing man to death in Bronx apartment complex

A Vogue model has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death in a Bronx apartment complex. Dynus Saxon, 20, who featured in Vogue, has been charged with murder, manslaughter and weapon possession in connection to 35-year-old Kadeem Grant’s death, according to DailyMail.com. Vogue model Dynus Saxon (pictured) arrested for fatally stabbing man in Bronx (Instagram)

A neighbour told the New York Daily News that on Sunday, November 10, she overheard a struggle in the hallway. "I heard them fighting. No words, just (banging) in the hallway. It was fast. It wasn't like they was fighting for a long time," she said.

The neighbour called 911. However, she was too late, and the victim died in the hospital.

Grant, the father of a three-year-old girl, reportedly lived in Brooklyn. He was visiting a friend at the time of his murder, his father Christopher Grant said. "He was just a loving kid who was there for his family and his daughter. It's just so sad that she has to grow up without a father," Christopher said.

Christopher is now dealing with the grief of losing his son. "He cared for people, looking after his grandma because most of us are not there in New York," he said. "Kadeem was a kid, you need him and he was there for you."

"I'm still trying to process it. Until I see him I won't believe it," he added.

Following Saxon’s arrest on Monday, November 11, he was hospitalised. His mother said she did not know Grant, and believes there is more to the story than what has come to light.

"I don't know what happened, but I can tell y'all based on what I do know that it's not going to be as simple as you want to make it. Dynus didn't just decide to murder somebody,” the mother said, adding that her son does not remember what happened but would hurt someone only to protect himself.

"Dynus will protect himself, he's a human being, you know what I'm saying. He's young. I don't know what kind of situation he had got himself into," she said. "He'll dance, he'll have fun under some circumstances. But, you know, he's really not an aggressor."

"Whatever happened it was not murder," she added.

Who is Dynus Saxon?

Saxon appeared in Vogue Italia, and ad campaigns for Levi's, Calvin Klein and JD Sports. He was also seen on the red carpet for the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine and The Batman.

Saxon’s mother said he had not booked any work for nearly 6 months. She said her son would walk around the city and skateboard when free.