A man was hospitalised after being brutally stabbed on a subway train in the Bronx on Tuesday, September 24, the NYPD said. The attack took place on a northbound no. 4 train around 3 am at 138th Street and Grand Concourse, police said, according to NBC New York. Man, 45, brutally stabbed in chest on subway train in the Bronx (Pixabay - representational image)

The 45-year-old victim sustained stab wounds to the upper chest. However, he was alert and conscious, and was able to report the attack to the booth operator at the station. He was then rushed to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Police said it remains unclear what led to the attack. No one has been arrested yet.

Similar recent incidents

This incident is just the latest in a string of violent subway station attacks. Just a few days ago, a knife-wielding man stabbed a stranger in the back at a Manhattan subway station. The attack happened because the victim accidentally bumped into the suspect on the staircase, police said, as reported by New York Post.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Raymond Kwok, who attacked the victim, 29, at the entrance to the L train at 14th Street and First Avenue in the East Village. Kwok was busted two days later, and was found carrying three knives in his pocket. He was subsequently charged with assault in the second degree, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to prosecutors. Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Michael Gaffey later granted him supervised release, even though prosecutors requested he be held on $25,000 cash bail.

Recently, another man shoved a 62-year-old woman onto Brooklyn subway tracks after she reportedly ignored his request for a lighter. The victim was pulled back to safety by bystanders. The suspect, Shadrach Ford, 30, of Uniondale, LI, was apprehended at the Jefferson Street station in Bushwick, cops said. He now faces charges including attempted murder. As per online records, he was ordered held without bail.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, a 15-year-old boy was shot during a spat that began on board a Bronx MTA bus. He was rushed to Harlem Hospital, and was listed in stable condition. No arrests have been made in the case.