Who was Jayden Perkins? Chicago boy, 11, stabbed to death while protecting pregnant mom from her ex-boyfriend

An 11-year-old Chicago student died last week while trying to protect his pregnant mother from her former boyfriend, who was armed with a knife. 37-year-old Crosetti Brand has been accused of stabbing the child, Jayden Perkins, in the chest, as well as his 33-year-old mother. He was eventually arrested. Who was Jayden Perkins? Chicago boy, 11, was stabbed to death while protecting his mom from her ex-boyfriend

According to the Chicago Police Department, the “offender was arrested by members of the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on March 13, 2024, at 12:20 p.m., in the 4400 block of S. Cottage Grove Ave. He was identified as the offender who, several hours earlier, forced entry into a residence in the 5900 block of N. Ravenswood (20th District). Once inside, he fatally stabbed an 11-year-old male victim and stabbed and critically injured a 33-year-old female victim. A 5-year-old male victim was also inside the residence at the time, but was not injured. The offender was placed into custody and subsequently charged accordingly.”

What happened to Jayden Perkins?

Brand committed the murder shortly after being paroled from the Stateville Correctional Center. He was serving a 16-year sentence for home invasion and aggravated assault.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said during a press conference that Brand forcefully entered his ex-girlfriend’s home in Edgewater, Ill. and “brutally attacked” the family. At the time, the woman was preparing to take her children to school. When Brand attacked, Perkins tried to shield his mom, and was subsequently stabbed by the suspect.

Both the mom and son were taken to the hospital after officers found that they were stabbed “multiple times.” Perkins succumbed to his injuries.

The woman was in critical condition. However, she and her baby were expected to survive, according to New York Post. “An innocent child’s life was taken as he tried to protect his mother far too soon and a mother was attacked in what should have been the safest place for her, which was her home,” Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said.

Brand was later caught on video fleeing the scene. The woman had a “lifetime” order of protection against Brand. The two dated for over 15 years, Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti said.

According to charging documents, Brand was also charged with one count of attempted murder, home invasion with a dangerous weapon, domestic battery, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felon possession of a weapon, and violation of an Order of Protection. He was paroled last October too. In February, he was reasserted after “he threatened the female victim via text – and also showed up at her home,” Foxx said.

Snelling said he did not “have a good answer” as to why he had previously been released and deferred to the Illinois Department of Corrections. “My feeling is that he should not have been,” Snelling said. “He violated parole. He violated an order of protection – and it involved the same type of crime that he was paroled for. So this is someone who should not have been on the street.”

Foxx said Brand’s case was “shocking and so glaring.” “However rare, this is horrific, and we need to do an evaluation – particularly in this case and others – to ensure that there were no gaps in the justice system that will allow for a dangerous offender to commit the acts that he did,” he added.

A website has now been set up for Perkins, to memorialise him. “Jayden was a cherished member of both the Peirce Elementary and Gus Giordano communities. He was known for his love of spending time with friends, playing sports, and performing. His infectious laughter and kind heart touched the lives of everyone he met,” the website says. It adds that Perkins earned straight A’s and was “deeply involved in extracurricular activities, participating in cross country, football, and the arts.”

“In addition to his academic and artistic talents, Jayden was known for his leadership qualities and compassionate nature. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and had a knack for resolving conflicts among his friends. His positive energy and enthusiasm were contagious, and he will be remembered fondly by all who knew him,” it says.