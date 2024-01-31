13-year-old stabs schoolmate four days after argument

MUMBAI: A 13-year-old boy was booked for allegedly stabbing his schoolmate on Monday after they got into a fight last week, said police sources. HT Image

According to the police, the two boys decided to resolve the dispute and met at an open ground near their houses in Mohili village, Sakinaka. Instead of resolving the dispute, the 13-year-old ended up stabbing the 15-year-old with a knife. Police have booked the child in conflict with law under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The boys study in a school in Powai. Last Thursday, the two of them got into a fight after one pushed the other during recess time to get into the bathroom. They had a big argument, which turned into a physical fight until some other boys intervened,” said a police officer.

During the weekend, the 13-year-old reached out to the older boy with a proposal to make peace and put the situation behind them. They decided to meet with some other boys from their school in an open ground after school on Monday.

“The younger boy seems to have been triggered by some words used against him in the fight. He came to the ground with a knife, intending to stab the older boy,” said the officer. “When they met, the accused stabbed the victim four times - two on the back, one each on the shoulder and the face.”

The other boys quickly took the injured student to the hospital, which helped in getting him quick medical attention. He is currently in stable condition.

Since the accused is a minor, the Sakinaka police have prepared a report of the incident and forwarded it to the Juvenile Justice Board for further course of action.