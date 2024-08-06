Billions actor Akili McDowell arrested and charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting in Houston

Billions actor Akili McDowell has been arrested and charged with murder for his involvement in a deadly shooting that took place in Houston on July 20. New York Post reported that according to online records, he was booked on August 1 and charged with theft. On August 2, he was booked with the murder charge. Akili McDowell arrested and charged with murder in connection to deady shooting in Houston (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The 21-year-old actor is best known for his role in Showtime’s Billions, which also starred Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti. McDowell was also seen in The Astronaut Wives Club, and in the OWN show David Makes Man.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez previously shared in an update on Facebook, saying, “On July 20, 2024, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an incident that occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 13503 North Thorntree, near Wallisville and Uvalde (East Harris County).”

“An adult male (possibly in his 20s) sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Suspect(s) fled the scene,” he added.

He later added to the post, “Homicide Investigators charged Akili McDowell (21) with murder in the shooting death of Cesar Peralta (20). McDowell was recently taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail.”

Gonzalez said that the investigation is ongoing, and urged anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.

It is unclear how McDowell came to be charged. It also remains unknown whether he has an attorney or has entered a plea, and what his connection to the victim was.

When Akili McDowell opened up about his role in David Makes Man

David Makes Man was created by Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney, and was loosely based on his own life. McDowell starred as the titular character in the series. The actor said in a 2019 interview with Oprah that he landed the role when he was 15.

McDowell said David Makes Man shows “you can be something. You don’t have to settle for what everybody may think you’re going to be. You can work to be better. And you can be better.”

In 2019, McDowell said in an interview with Vulture that he could relate to his character. “With David being raised by a single mother and him feeling like he had to be the man of the house at such an early age and make all these grown folks’ decisions and things like that, I’ve also felt like that in my life,” he said.

“He just wants to be there for his mom. She doesn’t gotta worry about David. That’s what he wants. David’s gonna do his job; David gonna get things done. And I felt that way in my life as well,” he added.

McDowell’s court date is scheduled for August 6 for the theft charge. For the murder charge, the date is October 9.