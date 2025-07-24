Who is Brian Reed Grant? Oak Island police arrest man accused of shooting business owner dead during service call

The Oak Island Police Department (OIPD) arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting of a locksmith business owner during a service call. A homeowner, Brian Reed Grant, was taken into custody following the incident. Who is Brian Reed Grant? Oak Island police arrest man accused of shooting business owner dead (Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)

The OIPD said in a release, according to WECT, that officers were dispatched to a report of shots being fired in the 300 block of NE 49th St on Wednesday, July 23. Upon arriving, officers found 61-year-old Randy Stewart of Southport dead from gunshot wounds. Stewart was identified as the owner of Stewart Enterprises Locksmith Service. The shooting possibly took place during a service call of Stewart’s business at the home, investigators said.

Stewart Enterprises says on its website that it is “fully licensed, bonded and insured.” It adds, “Stewart Enterprises is a business that prides itself on fast, friendly, and reliable services. We have been serving Brunswick and New Hanover counties since 1982 in the locksmith industry.”

Who is Brian Reed Grant?

Not much has been revealed about Grant, except that he was charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Brunswick County Detention Center under no bond. He is set to appear in court Thursday, July 24, at 2 pm.

Officials have confirmed that this shooting was an isolated incident. There is no threat to the public at present.

The OIPD said that authorities were told that false reports were being shared on social media, claiming there were “multiple gunshot victims.” Police dismissed the rumours and clarified that they never published this information.

‘Randy was a really nice guy’

People who knew Stewart remembered him as a “good man” on social media. A Facebook user named Ralph Marshall wrote, “Just saw on the News Randy Stewart was murdered. A good man I've known since we were kids. From BSL. Stewart locksmith. Why?”

Many commented on Marshall’s post, with one user saying of Stewart, “Yeah, I had to call him a few months ago. He came out to Bolivia to open the door for me. I said man we graduated high school together. I wonder what happened and why you got killed. I heard the gunshots.” “What a loss what a nice guy. Randy was a really nice guy .I knew him for a long time he unlocked many a door for myself and other people around , just a truly a good guy,” one user wrote, while another said, “What is this world coming to?”