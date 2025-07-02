A 17-year-old girl was shot dead in a shooting at Brooklyn Park, police said. The teen was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound, following which officers used life saving measures to save her. Later, EMS arrived and took the victim to an area hospital, but she tragically succumbed to her injury. Brooklyn Park shooting: 17-year-old girl fatally shot, suspect on the run (Unsplash - representational image)

The Brooklyn Park Police Department shared an alert on the incident, writing, “On 07/01/25, at approximately 7:54 pm, Brooklyn Park officers responded to a shooting in the 7000 block of Lakeland Ave N. When officers arrived they found a 17 y/o female with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers began life saving measures until EMS arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital. A perimeter involving multiple law enforcement officers was set and a search for the suspect began with assistance from the MN State Patrol helicopter, but the suspect was not located. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital, the scene was processed by the HCSO CSI, and Brooklyn Park PD detectives are actively working this case.”