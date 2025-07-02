Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Brooklyn Park shooting: 17-year-old girl fatally shot, suspect on the run

BySumanti Sen
Jul 02, 2025 01:12 PM IST

The teen was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital, but she tragically succumbed to her injury.

A 17-year-old girl was shot dead in a shooting at Brooklyn Park, police said. The teen was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound, following which officers used life saving measures to save her. Later, EMS arrived and took the victim to an area hospital, but she tragically succumbed to her injury.

Brooklyn Park shooting: 17-year-old girl fatally shot, suspect on the run (Unsplash - representational image)
Brooklyn Park shooting: 17-year-old girl fatally shot, suspect on the run (Unsplash - representational image)

The Brooklyn Park Police Department shared an alert on the incident, writing, “On 07/01/25, at approximately 7:54 pm, Brooklyn Park officers responded to a shooting in the 7000 block of Lakeland Ave N. When officers arrived they found a 17 y/o female with a life-threatening gunshot wound.  Officers began life saving measures until EMS arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital.  A perimeter involving multiple law enforcement officers was set and a search for the suspect began with assistance from the MN State Patrol helicopter, but the suspect was not located. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital, the scene was processed by the HCSO CSI, and Brooklyn Park PD detectives are actively working this case.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Brooklyn Park shooting: 17-year-old girl fatally shot, suspect on the run
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On