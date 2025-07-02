A Customs and Border Protection officer allegedly shot and injured at least one person at the DeConcini Port of Entry Tuesday afternoon, June 1, Nogales International reported. The incident reportedly took place around 5:30 pm, following which the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the US Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General had to respond. Nogales shooting: Gunfire involving CBP officer leaves at least 1 injured at DeConcini Port of Entry (Pixabay/representative)

The officer involved in the shooting was not injured. The wounded suspect was taken to the hospotal.

CBP has not revealed why the shooting took place and why the officer opened fire. Subsequently, Nogales Police Department officers responded too, assisting in directing traffic after officials closed the port's southbound and northbound lanes. The pedestrian lanes, however, remained open.

NPD spokesperson Gerardo Batriz said it is still unclear how long the closure would last. Southbound traffic was being rerouted through the Mariposa Port of Entry. As of 9 pm, police tape and traffic bars blocked vehicle traffic. The Nogales Police Department also cofirmed that southbound vehicular traffic into Mexico was being rerouted to the Mariposa Port of Entry due to the shooting.

Other shootings in southern Arizona this year

Tuesday’s shooting was the fourth officer-involved shooting in southern Arizona in 2025. On April 4, a woman who was armed with a knife was gunned down after charging an Arizona DPS trooper on Interstate 10 near Park Avenue in Tucson.

An armed man was shot dead on April 28 by cops after he shot at them at Tohono Chul in Oro Valley. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Alfred Lopez-Minor, a former employee of an independent restaurant at the gardens.

In the third incident, an Arizona DPS trooper was shot by a suspect near Grand Avenue in Nogales on June 8. The suspect was taken into custody, and the trooper was taken to the hospital and eventually released.