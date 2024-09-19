Shocking video shows Arizona jail inmate crawling to facility's female side ‘like a spider’ to ‘rape’ woman

A disturbing video has revealed the moment a male inmate in an Arizona jail crawled past asecurity guard in an attempt to reach the female side of the facility. 29-year-old Justin Avery later confessed that he had planned to “rape” a female inmate, court documents reportedly showed. Video shows Arizona jail inmate crawling to facility's female side ‘like a spider’ to ‘rape’ woman (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Avery was in custody for allegedly sexually assaulting five women near Arizona State University’s Tempe campus. According to footage obtained by ABC15, he was seen sneaking past a guard at 4 am. Wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, Avery was seen dropping to the floor and scooting on his behind in an attempt to get away from the busy male side of the Maricopa County intake facility. He was allegedly trying to get to the female side, which was much quieter.

Avery later confessed that he “snuck over like a spider” because he was attracted by a female inmate’s “fat a–,” court documents obtained said. He eventually reached the women’s side and crept up behind a female inmate who was sleeping, and then lowered his pants. Avery later admitted that he had decided to “rape” the woman.

Avery, however, was stopped when another woman noticed him and screamed. “Hey, get off of here,” the woman who saw him yelled.

While Avery initially tried to shush the witness, the security guard had already been alerted by her outburst. The guard then called for backup. Avery was later charged with an additional count of sexual assault.

‘We’re appalled’

The incident took place in April, but has come to light only now. “We’re appalled by inmate Avery’s actions,” the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office told AZFamily. “This was a unique incident and the first of its kind in four years, since the [Intake Transfer and Release] facility was open.”

“We acted immediately, adding mirrors for better monitoring in the blind spots that were identified. In addition, a review of our current procedures was completed to ensure best practices are being implemented,” it added. The spokesperson added that Avery was “reclassified” due to “his institutional behavior.” He is still in custody.