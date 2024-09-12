Horrifying video shows alleged drunk driver crashing truck into Arizona social club, injuring at least 25: Watch

A newly released video has revealed the moment an alleged drunk driver crashed his truck into an Arizona social club Saturday, September 7. Although 25 people were injured, everyone miraculously survived. Horrifying video shows alleged drunk driver crashing truck into Arizona social club (@trentonhooker/X)

The suspect, 73-year-old Thomas Edward Kain, was trying to leave the Elks Lodge #2349 in Apache Junction around 8:30 pm when he crashed his vehicle through the building. He then barreled over a row of occupied tables, leaving several injured.

The truck came to a halt after it was completely inside the lodge. The video surveillance showed that its windshield was splashed with drinks.

Several people were rushed to hospitals

According to the website of City of Apache Junction, AZ, “Ten individuals were transported to multiple hospitals by ambulance, while fifteen others received treatment on-site for minor injuries. At least five additional individuals drove themselves to local hospitals for further medical evaluation. Currently, one person remains in critical but stable condition, with ongoing improvements to their health.”

Kain was charged with 12 counts of aggravated assault, 17 counts of endangerment, and DUI - slightest degree. The website said that more charges may follow, and blood test results, which are yet to be released, will determine the “extent of alcohol impairment.”

“In response to the unfortunate incident at the Apache Junction Elks Lodge last night, we want to express our heartfelt sympathy and support for all those impacted,” the club said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we want to recognize the tireless efforts of the first responders who assisted.”

The Apache Junction Police Department is working with the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control to investigate the incident. The City of Apache Junction, AZ website highlighted the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Impaired driving drastically reduces reaction times, decision-making abilities, and motor skills, putting everyone on the road at risk. We are fortunate that, despite the severity of this incident, no lives were lost. However, the outcome could have been far worse,” it said.