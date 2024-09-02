Chilling last words of Arizona teen Rachel Hansen who was killed by intruder revealed: ‘Someone broke in and…’

Newly released 911 transcripts have revealed the chilling last words of an Arizona teen who was murdered by an intruder. 19-year-old Rachel Hansen was attacked in 2022 while she was sleeping in her apartment. Chilling last words of Arizona teen Rachel Hansen who was killed by intruder revealed (@rachelsrescue2022/Instagram)

“I’ve been shot,” a distressed Hansen told a Gilbert Police Department dispatcher on June 4, 2022. “Someone broke in and shot me.”

The wounded teen pleaded, “Please hurry,” according to KTVK-TV News. “Oh [redacted], I’m bleeding. I’m bleeding.”

Hansen’s killer is still absconding. The transcript of Hansen’s final call revealed that the dispatcher tried to keep the victim on the phone in an attempt to help her.

The 911 call

“Do you have any kind of clean cloth there that you can apply pressure to it? Is there anybody there with you?” the dispatcher said. “Are you close to any kind of cloth or a shirt or a towel that you can use?”

“No,” Hansen replied.

“There’s nothing near you? Rachel, I need you to talk to me, OK?” the emergency operator said.

“I can’t,” Hansen responded.

First responders reportedly initially struggled to map Hansen’s address. However, they managed to get to her in under five minutes. Hansen was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Kim Hansen, the victim’s mother, has said that two years later now, “it’s been extremely difficult to continue life, to do what we need to do every day, without Rachel in it and not having any answers.” Hansen’s family has hired a private investigator.

While Gilbert police later released blurred video of their response to the victim’s call, her family hoped that the actual audio recordings would be released. “We wanted to hear our daughter’s voice and her last words that she spoke, so we are disappointed it was a transcript only,” Kim said.

A reward of $7,000 is being offered by the watchdog group Silent Witness for the suspect’s capture.