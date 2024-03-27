Chilling 911 call made by man who found Riley Strain's body in Nashville released: ‘Just found a dead body’

A chilling 911 call made by a man after University of Missouri senior Riley Strain’s body was found has been released. The 22-year-old was reported missing on March 8 after being kicked out of Luke’s 32 Bridge. His body was found in the Cumberland River in West Nashville days later. A chilling 911 call made by a man who found Riley Strain's body in Nashville has been released (Chris Whiteid via AP)

The 911 call recently released details the moment a man, who works at building material company Holcim, discovered the body in the river off 61st Avenue North. “I have just found a dead body. I believe it to be Riley,” the caller told the dispatcher, according to audio released by WSMV.

Police have said that Strain’s death appears to be “accidental.”

Riley Strain’s disappearance

The day Strain went missing, he was asked to leave Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink, country singer Luke Bryan's restaurant and bar, as per a statement shared with PEOPLE. "During Riley’s visit to Luke’s 32 Bridge, our records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic drink and two waters," the restaurant's statement said. "At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building."

"He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs,” it added.

Strain’s mother previously opened up about the last conversation she had with her son before he disappeared. "We FaceTimed for a while, and he was so excited," she said. “Then we hung up and he texted me and he was like, 'It was kind of hard to hear you, but I wanted you to see what was happening.'"

"I said, 'Well, you boys be safe. Make good choices. I love you guys.' And he said, 'I love you, too,'" she added. "And that’s it, that’s the last I have heard from him."