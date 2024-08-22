Shiv Nadar University and Arizona State University launch strategic partnership, 2 dual degree programs commence

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, and Arizona State University, U.S., have come together for an academic partnership that will enable them to offer innovative degree programs and a variety of collaborative initiatives in the future. With this partnership, Shiv Nadar University is also part of the ASU-Cintana Alliance. This alliance was established through a partnership between Arizona State University and Cintana Education.(Handout)

The academic collaboration will enable Shiv Nadar University to deliver programs in partnership with Arizona State University. Two undergraduate dual degree programs in Computer Science and Business Data Analytics have commenced as per the partnership. Students in these four-year programs will study at Shiv Nadar University for the first two years and at Arizona State University for the next two years. Students will earn dual degrees in Bachelor of Science from the two universities at the end of the four years of study.

“This is the beginning of a new strategic collaboration with one of the top 1% universities in the world. We aim to produce graduates with a unique perspective to imagine a new world. We believe such international collaborations are essential in preparing students to become global leaders and innovators. ASU’s commitment to interdisciplinary and experiential education and its focus on sustainability are extremely valuable to this partnership,” said Professor Ananya Mukherjee, Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR.

With this partnership, Shiv Nadar University is also part of the ASU-Cintana Alliance. This alliance was established through a partnership between Arizona State University and Cintana Education. As a result of this partnership, students at Shiv Nadar University will gain access to unique international exchange programs, student competitions, summer immersion experiences, and the opportunity to learn in global classroom environments at ASU and other universities worldwide.

“Our work with Cintana is focused on taking educational attainment and helping it to become more ubiquitously available. Wisdom is considered rare, something to be granted to other people, and scarcity is considered to be good. That will not get us where we need to be as a species and as a global society. Our goal is to do something about that, at scale, and that’s exactly what we are doing,” said Arizona State University President Michael Crow.

The 2+2 arrangement will enable more Indian students to pursue the opportunity to experience international learning as students will now only need to complete the remaining two years of their study in the U.S. Upon graduation, students will have the option to work and live in the U.S. for up to three years under the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program for STEM graduates. Yet another highlight of the program is an optional ASU Summer Experience at the Tempe, Arizona campus, focusing on developing leadership skills and learning about the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, mentioned the press release.

