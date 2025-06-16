Following a massive manhunt, alleged Minnesota assassin Vance Luther Boelter has been arrested near his Green Isle home, several sources confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Tom Hauser. Boelter is accused of carrying out several shootings, including that of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in their Champlin home early Saturday, June 14, leaving them seriously injured. He then went to former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortmon’s house, where he allegedly killed her and her husband, police sources told the New York Post. Vance Boelter in custody: How police tracked down Minnesota shooter hiding in Green Isle (FBI via AP)

Hauser said in an X post, “Sources tell me the multi-agency task force including MN State Patrol arrested Boelter in the past 10 minutes. He’s been captured alive near Green Isle where a manhunt has been focused all day.”

How Vance Boelter was tracked down

Local journalist Liz Collin has taken to X to describe how police caught Boelter. “According to radio traffic, he was tracked into the woods. When a drone flew overhead he put his hands in the air and walked toward officers in a SWAT vehicle,” Collin wrote.

“Multiple sources say he was spotted near a residence in Green Isle and began running down a driveway into the woods, wearing all black with a backpack. At one point he was tucked in the fetal position and then began to army crawl until he eventually stood up to surrender,” Collin added.

Boelter had fled the scene after carrying out the shootings on Saturday. While police initially cornered him inside Hortman’s home, he managed to get away. He left behind a manifesto listing the names of several politicians, including Tim Walz. He also left behind a stack of papers stating “No Kings” in reference to the nationwide anti-Trump protests, police said.

Boelter served on the same state workforce development board as Sen. Hoffman, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. However, the motive for the attack remains unclear.