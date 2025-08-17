Trey Wright shooting: Five things to know about South Carolina ‘love triangle’ murder

Trey Wright's girlfriend is among nine people arrested for his murder. The 16-year-old was shot dead in June and authorities believe he was arguing ‘over a girl’ with the alleged shooter, Fox News reported. Trey Dean Wright of Johnsonville was found by Florence County Sheriff's deputies.(GoFundMe)

Trey Dean Wright of Johnsonville was found by Florence County Sheriff's deputies. His body was on First Neck Road, and Trey had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was found on June 24 about 45 miles west of Myrtle Beach.

Here's five things to know about the Trey Wright murder

- Devan Scott Raper of Conway, who allegedly shot Trey, was arrested the next day. Apart from the 19-year-old, Hunter Kendall and Corrine Belviso, both 18, were charged, along with 17-year-old Sydney Kearns. Jaden Blaze Auclaire and Braylon O’Neill Thompson have also been charged, as per warrants accessed by News13. Reports do not name the other individual, but note that two of the people charged are juveniles.

- Gianna Kistenmacher, Wright's girlfriend, was one of the suspects, and has been charged with being an accessory before the fact. She allegedly brought Raper to the scene, knowing he was armed and likely to kill Trey, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

- At least one teen involved reportedly recorded the murder on video

- Sheriff T.J. Joye noted that the shooting seemed to have stemmed from apparent romantic rivalry. “They had issues with each other, and it was over a female. The sad thing is, you got a 16-year-old that lost his life. You’ve got a 19-year-old who is going to be in jail the rest of his life. Over what?,” he told WBTW.

- Raper faces murder charges along with possessing a weapon during a violent crime, and is being held without bond. Kendall too is being held without bond, while Belviso and Kearns posted $20,000 bonds each, and are out pending trial.