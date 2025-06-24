Submarine spotted at Myrtle Beach? Expert reveals truth behind viral claim

A viral claim that a submarine was spotted off the coast of Myrtle Beach has been debunked by officials, who say the dark blue shape seen in the water was actually a large school of fish. The confusion began when a photo posted on Facebook showed a dark patch in the ocean and suggested it was a submarine. The post quickly spread online, triggering questions from locals and tourists alike. According to a report by Myrtle Beach Sun News, officials clarified that the black shape was a common ocean phenomenon known as a bait ball. Lifeguard refutes viral claim that a submarine was spotted at Myrtle Beach(X)

These occur when small fish group tightly together near the water’s surface, creating what looks like a dark or oily patch in the sea. The formation is a natural defence mechanism used by fish to confuse predators. “They school up to kind of trick predators, I guess you’d call it a defense mechanism, instead of a single fish swimming around,” said Nick Jackson, co-owner of Myrtle Beach Surf Rescue, in a statement to the outlet.

Ocean heat draws marine activity closer to shore

With rising ocean temperatures during summer, the coastal area often sees an increase in marine activity. This includes not just schools of small fish but also predators like barracudas and sharks. These bait balls form as a response to that movement, bringing the small fish closer to shore in tight clusters.

Jackson explained that lifeguards are trained to monitor these patches closely. If they spot any dark formations in the water, they act quickly. “Statistically speaking, you have a higher chance of getting struck by lightning than you do getting bit by sharks, but we have had shark bites in the past. It’s always from a case of mistaken identity,” he said.

Precaution over panic: Lifeguards remove swimmers

To ensure beach safety, lifeguards regularly remove swimmers from the water when bait balls are detected near the shoreline. The concern is that predators may confuse people with prey when large groups of fish are nearby. While no shark-related injuries have occurred recently due to these fish formations, lifeguards stay alert.

“We have had other rescues as far as a water standpoint, just from rip currents and whatnot. But not from schools of fish,” Jackson added. Officials continue to advise caution during the summer season, especially when marine life activity increases along popular tourist beaches like Myrtle.

FAQs:

1. What caused the black spot in the ocean near Myrtle Beach?

It was a school of fish grouped together, known as a bait ball.

2. Was the dark shape in the water a submarine?

No, officials confirmed it was not a submarine but a fish formation.

3. Are these bait balls dangerous for swimmers?

They can attract predators, so lifeguards remove swimmers as a precaution.

4. Have there been recent shark attacks due to these formations?

No shark attacks were reported recently, but lifeguards remain cautious.