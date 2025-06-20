Crackdown on land sharks: Prayagraj Development Authority brings down 1000 plot boundaries, files multiple FIRs in 90 days

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), in the past three months, has taken significant action against illegal land plotting by demolishing boundary walls of over 1,000 plots, mostly on the city’s outskirts. The authority has also filed FIRs against those involved in illegal plotting at various police stations across the city. As per reports, along with the PDA’s bulldozers demolishing illegal constructions across all its zones, over 30 FIRs have been registered against land mafias at various police stations. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to PDA vice chairman Amit Pal Sharma, action is being taken across all six zones of the city against land mafias involved in illegal plotting without the mandatory sanctioned maps from the development authority.

As per reports, along with the PDA’s bulldozers demolishing illegal constructions across all its zones, over 30 FIRs have been registered against land mafias at various police stations. Notably, on June 16, the PDA intensified its crackdown by filing seven FIRs against 12 accused in two city police stations.

PDA’s building inspector, Kunwar Anand, filed seven separate FIRs in a single day at the Airport and Kareli police stations. Of these, six were registered at the Airport police station and one at Kareli. The FIRs name 12 individuals, including the brother-in-law of the late mafioso Atiq Ahmed, among the accused.

At the Airport police station, the PDA registered a case of illegal plotting near the Sasur Khaderi river against Atiq Ahmed’s brother-in-law Imran and his two brothers, Janu and Zeeshan. Police from both stations have launched a search for the accused at various possible hideouts.

According to Vinay Diwedi, Zonal Officer of Zone 2 of the development authority, illegal plotting has become a growing menace that the PDA has recently prioritised. He said most cases have been reported from areas such as Kathaula, Bhiti, Kareli, and Ghausnagar, which are largely located on the city’s outskirts.