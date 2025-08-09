Emory University shooting: Police vehicle 'riddled with bullets'; see pic

A shooting incident unfurled at Emory University's Atlanta campus on Friday. A police officer has been injured in the incident, while the lone shooter involved has been killed. A police officer was injured in the shooting at Emory University(AP)

Atlanta Police Department confirmed the shooter's death and said there was no further threat to the campus or surrounding area. Cops also confirmed that one law enforcement official was injured in the course of the action, but did not provide further details.

The DeKalb County officer who was injured was taken to Emory University Hospital.

Police vehicle ‘riddled with bullets’

Images on social media showed the damage the cops sustained in containing the active shooter situation. A police vehicle was seen hit with multiple bullets. A picture on social media shows officials taking cover behind the car, guns at the ready. The image clearly shows bullet damage to the car's hood and windshield.

ABC News, citing sources, reported that police had tried to engage the suspect when the firing began.

Emory University shooting reactions

With the incident contained, reactions have been pouring in from all quarters.

Josh McKoon, Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, said “Today’s tragic shooting on the Emory University campus has left us all heartbroken. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this senseless act."

He added, “I also extend my deepest prayers to the family of the law enforcement officer who was shot while bravely protecting innocent people. While no community is immune to violence, it is crucial to acknowledge the strong measures Georgia has implemented to ensure campus safety.”

“Our universities have robust security protocols in place, and the dedication of our law enforcement to protect students and faculty is commendable. We must come together as a state to support those impacted and address the root causes of such violence and remain united in our commitment to healing and supporting one another,” he further said.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga, meanwhile said, “I am devastated that our community is facing yet another tragedy of gun violence.”