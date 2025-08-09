Emory University CDC shooting: Victim's first details, alleged photos emerge

At least one person was killed in the shooting that took place at the Atlanta campus of the Emory University. The shooter involved in the Emory University shooting is dead, and one person has been injured. (AP)

Emory University has now said that the shelter in place at the Atlanta Campus has been lifted.

Meanwhile, details about the victim has emerged.

What we know about the Emory University shooting victim

A county spokesperson shared that a DeKalb County officer was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. However, additional details about the injuries or the officer's condition was not made public.

CNN, citing sources, has now reported that the officer has died.

Meanwhile, images of the purported victim also emerged on social media.

The images show a person being wheeled away on a stretcher, and the person who has shared the photos has noted that they cannot be sure whether this is the victim or the shooter. Also, HT.com could not independently verify these images.

Emory shooting: What happened

The DeKalb County official has now said that the situation is contained and there is no threat to the public, NBC reported.

The official added that people must remain indoors as a precaution while authorities investigate the matter. Atlanta Police Department have confirmed that the single shooter involved in the incident is dead.

ABC News reported, citing sources, that the local police encountered the suspect and tried to engage the person, when gunfire was exchanged.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga, reacted to the incident saying “I’m monitoring the active shooter incident at Emory closely. I’m praying for the officer who was injured, and all students and faculty. I am devastated that our community is facing yet another tragedy of gun violence.”

The campus is located close to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters. It remains unclear as of now if the attack was related to the federal agency.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said “We ask that you join us in holding them in our prayers, along with those harmed this evening near the CDC Center," while thanking first responders who helped ‘subdue the shooter and save lives’.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, meanwhile, said “We're horrified by the news out of Emory University and praying for the safety of the entire campus community.”