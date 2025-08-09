Emory University shooting suspect's first details out after CDC HQ photos surface: ‘Don’t feel safe'

The first details about the suspect who opened fire on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta, near the entrance to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), have surfaced. This comes as photos from the scene showed a victim, possibly a DeKalb County officer, being carried away on a stretcher. A sign for the CDC sits outside of their facility at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Roybal campus(REUTERS)

Atlanta police has not confirmed the identity of the shooter or the victim yet. CDC employees, meanwhile, posted photos of bullet holes on building windows. It is unclear if the agency was targeted specifically.

As the situation developed, Emory University warned students and others on the campus to shelter in place. Authorities told students to “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT” and avoid the area, according to the alert.

Read More: Wichita mall shooting: Massive response in Towne East Square; lockdown issued

Atlanta police said they were responding to reports of an active shooter. “The Atlanta police department is responding to reports of an active shooter in the area of Emory University, near 1760 Clifton Rd, Atlanta, ga please avoid the area,” the department noted in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Suspect info

According to local reporters and witnesses, the suspect was shot down. While several social media users identified the suspect as a Silas Kruger. However, we cannot verify the authenticity of the claims yet.

Witness speaks up

A worker at Emory spoke about the active shooter alert and on-ground situation to NBC News. “It was saying there was an active shooter and that we needed to, you know, hide. Find somewhere safe,” he told WXIA, an NBC affiliate.

“Immediately, I just go into the nearest building I can,” he added. "I’m just trying to be safe, you know, while I’m out here. Because it’s a lot going on — I have co-workers that don’t really want to be here anymore, they want to go home, they don’t feel safe. So, it’s just a lot.”

Read More: CDC HQ shooting: Agency's internal memo leaked amid Emory University active shooter alert

Gov Brian Kemp issues statement

“Twice this week, deranged criminals have targeted innocent Georgians. Each time, brave first responders rushed toward the danger to subdue the shooter and save lives, reminding us of just how crucial they are,” Georgia governor tweeted.

“Marty, the girls, and I are thankful for all those who answer the call to serve and who protect their fellow Georgians. We ask that you join us in holding them in our prayers, along with those harmed this evening near the CDC Center,” he added.