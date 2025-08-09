Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

CDC HQ target of Emory Point CVS shooter? Police shoot down suspect amid shelter in place alert

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 09, 2025 03:41 am IST

Atlanta police fatally shot suspect in CDC HQ shooting at Emory Point; body found behind CVS. CDC, Emory campus went into lockdown after alert at 5:15 p.m.

The Atlanta Police Department on Friday shot down the suspect who opened fire at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters at Emory Point inside Emory University's Atlanta campus. Multiple reports stated that the suspect was shot down by officers and the body was found behind the CVS store on Clifton Road where the incident unfolded.

Representational image.(Bloomberg)
Representational image.(Bloomberg)

Although details about the suspect's target is yet to be revealed by the Atlanta Police Department, independent reporter Benjamin Ryan stated on X that the CDC HQ was sent an alert at 5:15 p.m. about the active shooter situation and the lockdown that was issued around the Emory University campus.

Here's the alert that was sent out to the CDC HQ:

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / CDC HQ target of Emory Point CVS shooter? Police shoot down suspect amid shelter in place alert
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On