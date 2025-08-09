CDC HQ target of Emory Point CVS shooter? Police shoot down suspect amid shelter in place alert

The Atlanta Police Department on Friday shot down the suspect who opened fire at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters at Emory Point inside Emory University's Atlanta campus. Multiple reports stated that the suspect was shot down by officers and the body was found behind the CVS store on Clifton Road where the incident unfolded. Representational image.(Bloomberg)

Although details about the suspect's target is yet to be revealed by the Atlanta Police Department, independent reporter Benjamin Ryan stated on X that the CDC HQ was sent an alert at 5:15 p.m. about the active shooter situation and the lockdown that was issued around the Emory University campus.

Here's the alert that was sent out to the CDC HQ:

This story is being updated.