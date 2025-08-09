CDC HQ shooting: Agency's internal memo leaked amid Emory University active shooter alert

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sent an emergency alert to employees, warning them about a shooting situation near its headquarters, at Atlanta's Emory Point, on Friday. A photo of the email has surfaced on social media and was confirmed by reporter Benjamin Ryan. A sign for the CDC sits outside of their facility at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Roybal campus in Atlanta(REUTERS)

The mail was sent at 5:11 PM local time, shortly after Emory University warned students and issued a shelter in place.

“There is an ACTIVE SHOOTER reported near Roybal Campus Friday, August 8, 2025. Roybal Campus is on lockdown. Get to safety ASAP,” the email read.

“If you find yourself in an active shooter situation: 1. Run: Only if you can do so safely. Have an escape route and plan in mind. Leave your belongings behind and get to safety. 2. Hide: Stay out of the active shooter's view, block the entry, remain silent, turn off any lights, silence your cellphone. 3. Fight: As a last resort, if you are in imminent danger, confront the active shooter with physical aggression. (punch, kick, scream, throw things),” it further added.

The CDC is yet to officially react to the shooting incident that reportedly left one police officer injured. Locals reported that the suspect has been shot down.

Atlanta police did not immediately say whether anyone was injured in the shooting. The university warned students and others on the campus to shelter in place.

The university told students to “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT” and avoid the area, according to the alert.

Atlanta police said they were responding to reports of an active shooter.

Staff at a deli near campus locked the doors and hunkered down inside. Brandy Giraldo, General Muir's chief operating officer, said staffers inside heard a string of gunshots.

“It sounded like fireworks going off, one right after the other,” she said.

(With AP inputs)